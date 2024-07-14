Sheremetyevo Airport lifts restrictions on takeoffs and landings

Sheremetyevo lifted restrictions on takeoffs and landings of aircraft on the evening of July 14. This was reported in Telegram-airport channel.

It is noted that the airport currently continues to serve passengers in a normal mode. It is indicated that takeoff and landing of aircraft occur according to schedule and without restrictions.

“At this time, weather restrictions have not come into effect and have been lifted due to changes in weather reports,” the publication says.

Earlier on July 14, it was reported that Sheremetyevo would introduce temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings of aircraft due to bad weather forecast for the evening.