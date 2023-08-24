Shot: Sheremetyevo employees were called back from the weekend after the crash of a business jet

The employees responsible for the security of Sheremetyevo were called on duty from the weekend. The fact that a special order has been introduced at the Moscow airport, sources said Telegram-Channel Shot.

The plane crash happened on the evening of 23 August. The Embraer-135 business jet that crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Initially, it was reported that there were seven people on board, but later it became known that there were ten people on board, including three crew members.

Later, a video appeared on the network, the frames of which show how the plane begins to lose altitude during the flight, and then disappears behind the trees.