Anna Zakharenkova, PR Director of Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, told Izvestia on June 23 that the airport really plans to open Terminal C in July, intended to serve international air lines.

“The planned opening of Terminal C is connected with the intention of Sheremetyevo Airport to provide better conditions for passengers, taking into account the mandatory implementation of the anti-epidemic recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor (social distance, PCR tests, etc.) states by decision of the Operational Headquarters to prevent the importation and spread of a new coronavirus infection in Russia, ”she explained.

It is planned to transfer international flights of Aeroflot from Terminal D to Terminal C, Zakharenkova added. According to her, this will ensure compliance with a single technological process for servicing passengers and flights in the northern terminal complex (terminals B and C) and create the most convenient conditions for transfer passengers.

“The resumption of operation of Terminal C will make it possible to efficiently distribute production resources and serve the increasing volume of flights in terms of quality of service, health safety and punctuality of departures and arrivals. The exact schedule of flights transferred to Terminal C will be formed and published later, ”she added.

Earlier in the day, four sources at the airport and the Aeroflot group told Izvestia about Sheremetyevo’s plans to open Terminal C.