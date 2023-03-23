The The Mexican Futbol selection will have an important commitment tomorrow for the Nations Leaguewhere they will be measured at suriname in Group A shares.

suriname It seems like a rival for the tricolor squad, however, the Caribbean have in their ranks a lethal scorer who is breaking it in European soccer, it is about sherald beckerone of the stars of Union Berlin of the German Bundesliga.

Who is Sheraldo Becker?

sherald becker is a player born in Netherlands who plays for the national team suriname. He is 28 years old and plays as a center forward, although he can play in different positions in attack.

He began his career in the lower ranks of the Ajax from Netherlands, debuting with the first team in 2013 at the age of 18. In the eredivisie Dutch also played for the PEC Zwollehe ADO The Hague.

In 2019 he was signed by the union berlin, team with which he currently follows. This season, Becker has scored 7 goals, and has also distributed 4 assists to be the leader of his team in both areas.

sheraldo Becker play for the national team suriname by his own decision, because he could also do it for that of Netherlands, although his call was more complicated. With suriname He has played since 2021, has played five games and scored two goals.