BundesligaSheraldo Becker has started the new Bundesliga season in an excellent way. With a goal and an assist, the former player of PEC Zwolle and ADO Den Haag was of great value in Union Berlin’s 3-1 victory in the derby against Hertha BSC. Borussia Dortmund and Donyell Malen also won 1-0 at the start of the competition against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old Becker was already the declarant on Jordan Siebatcheu’s 1-0 after more than half an hour, after which the international of Suriname himself exploded the Stadium An der alten Försterei by making the 2-0 in the fiftieth minute. Four minutes later, Robin Knoche made the decision (3-0), although Dodi Lukebakio managed to score the honorary goal five minutes before the end: 3-1.

Sherald Becker. © ANP / EPA



Later in the evening, Borussia Dortmund also won the first game of the new Bundesliga season. With Donyell Malen in the starting lineup, BVB won 1-0 against Bayer Leverkusen. Marco Reus scored the only goal of the game after ten minutes. See also Texas Latinos Feel Targeted Once Again

Malen was taken to the side after 84 minutes. With the visitors from Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong played the entire game while Mitchel Bakker came into the team eleven minutes before the end. He still had to watch closely as Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky received a red card. The goalkeeper caught the ball in his hands outside the penalty area. Borussia Dortmund’s win was an immediate historic one. It is the first time that a club in the Bundesliga has won the first game of the season eight times in a row.

Donyell Malen in action against Bayer Leverkusen. © ANP / EPA



Mark Flek and SC Freiburg also had an excellent start to the new season earlier this afternoon. On a visit to Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s FC Augsburg, they won 0-4 by goals from Michael Gregoritsch, Vincenzo Grifo, Matthias Ginter and Ritsu Doan who came over from PSV, who immediately scored his first official goal for SC Freiburg.

Ritsu Doan celebrates his first goal for SC Freiburg. © AFP



With Micky van de Ven there was also a Dutch basic player at VfL Wolfsburg – Werder Bremen to admire. After the early 1-0 by Lukas Nmecha, the former FC Volendam defender saw how Niclas Fullkrug and Leonardo Bittencourt were able to turn the score in favor of newly promoted Werder Bremen. In the end, the away team still had to allow Josuha Guilavogui's 2-2.

VfL Bochum – FSV Mainz 05 ended in a 1-2 victory for the away team. After more than an hour of play, Delano Burgzorg, former player of Heracles Almelo, came in. He saw how Karim Onisiwo secured the three points for FSV Mainz 05 with his second of the match.

No Dutchmen came into action at Borussia Mönchengladbach – Hoffenheim. That game ended in a 3-1 victory for the home team. Bayern Munich already came into action yesterday. Eintracht Frankfurt was defeated with no less than 1-6.