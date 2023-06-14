The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) revealed the names of the shortlisted companies for the fifth session of the “Sharjah Gate Challenge”, which seeks this year to support and honor startups with innovative ideas and solutions in addressing pressing environmental issues, in line with the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE. United Nations 2023, where ten companies were selected that provided solutions with future visions.





The short list was selected from among adult entries that submitted to the challenge from 22 countries around the world, after a comprehensive evaluation process that led to the selection of a group of the best ideas and projects of emerging companies seeking to establish their business in the Emirate of Sharjah, where the short list represents 8 countries: Germany, Spain, the United States, Hungary and Poland. And the Isle of Man belonging to the British Crown, India and the United Arab Emirates. Together, these startups succeeded in achieving $ 25.4 million, and showcasing a variety of proactive solutions to overcome the challenges of the current and future environment.

This year’s edition of the challenge, which is being held with the support of the “Ministry of Climate Change and Environment”, and in partnership with the “Be’ah Group” and “Sharjah Sustainable City”, is part of two challenges; The first is titled “Transforming Waste Management Services” and the second is “Towards Achieving Net Carbon Emissions”, and focuses on identifying practical, effective and implementable solutions to overcome environmental challenges and the impacts of city life on the environment.

The winner of each challenge will be announced on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, during the activities of the Sheraa Sustainability Forum, which Sheraa dedicates to presenting and honoring the impactful initiatives that contribute to building a green future in the UAE, as the forum is in line with environmental goals. For the country, and provides a platform that brings together government agencies, institutions, startups, and academia to confirm their commitment to making positive change and building environmentally aware societies.

Awards and incentives

The winning startups will receive exclusive commercial offers of 250,000 dirhams, the opportunity to launch their solutions in Sharjah, and benefit from the advantages and incentives offered by the emirate, in addition to creating job opportunities for highly skilled and qualified talents and contributing to supporting the local economy and infrastructure, as well as obtaining Comprehensive support for the establishment of companies and the opportunity to participate in the initiatives of the “Sustainability Year” of the United Arab Emirates during the activities of the Conference of the Parties COP28 (UAE Climate Conference).

5 innovative solutions

In the “Transforming Waste Management” challenge, which is held in partnership with the “Be’ah Group”, startups provided solutions that support effective sorting and treatment of waste. Waste recycling bears the name “Trash Bot” to avoid human error in the waste sorting process, ensure accurate recycling and support waste-free facilities, while Candam Technologies SL from Spain specializes in affordable technology for “Return and Win” initiatives, offering innovative solutions to identify and sort a variety of packaging materials that will contribute to supporting the circular economy.

Ben-E from Poland is using artificial intelligence to develop smart containers for waste in public places, automating management and recycling processes to ensure sustainable and efficient waste disposal systems, while Composity from Hungary has provided solutions that promote circular economy practices by diverting food waste To organic fertilizers and rich soil suitable for agriculture and sustainable gardening, while the company “Ishtva Robotic Systems” from India provided solutions based on artificial intelligence for waste management, automating waste sorting, smart containers, and advanced waste sorting technology based on artificial intelligence through the algorithms it developed entitled ” He missed Ai.”

Positive change

In the “Towards Achieving Net Carbon Emissions” challenge, which is being held in partnership with Sharjah Sustainable City, five startups presented innovative solutions that cities can use to reduce carbon emissions to as close to zero as possible. Future Project from the UAE, the project that seeks to provide a comprehensive “Software of Service” solution for reporting environmental, social and corporate governance data and sustainable practices, to enable companies to monitor and reduce carbon emissions, while linking “Jander” from the Isle of Man nominated for the “Earthshot Award” 2023″ Food sold by retail outlets at a discount to environmentally conscious shoppers through a smartphone application and analysis platform, with the aim of reducing food waste and incentivizing organizations and consumers to make a change.

Ivy GmbH solutions from Germany enable organizations to develop a climate-friendly culture and achieve sustainability goals through targeted climate campaigns using a software-as-a-service platform, while Nadira Technologies from the UAE provides a digital platform entitled “Let’s Transform It” that stimulates Sorting waste through rewards, using “Internet of Things” and “Artificial Intelligence” technology to enhance waste management practices Finally, the solutions presented by Tirgo from Poland provide an integrated approach to managing carbon emissions, and introduce “carbon accounting software” and the “Tirbit” application that tracks limit Reduce carbon emissions related to transportation, and facilitate informed decisions to move to a green future.

The ten startups that reached the short list of the “Sharjah Gate Challenge 2023” demonstrated exceptional creative and innovative visions to overcome environmental challenges, and ideas that not only provide sustainable solutions, but also contribute to transforming industries and making a sustainable impact, as each one offers a unique approach that harnesses modern technology. To review the role and importance of entrepreneurship in making positive change.

Youth empowerment

Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), praised the creative and innovative capabilities demonstrated by the companies participating in the “Sharjah Gate Challenge”, stressing the role of youth in using new tools such as artificial intelligence to bring about positive change in the world. She added: “Entrepreneurs in Our world today is a great wealth of creativity and a great desire to create positive change, and through our integrated initiatives, including the Sharjah Gate Challenge, we are keen to invest these great capabilities and capabilities, and provide a platform to ensure the care, growth and prosperity of these creative visions.” She expressed her gratitude to the partners, highlighting the Their unwavering support for empowering startups.

startup companies

The finalists got the opportunity to participate in the “Startup Readiness Run” program, which is an intensive interactive program that was held over a period of four weeks last May. The pivotal aspects of collaboration between start-ups and enterprises, the most prominent of which are discovering customers, exploring the business environment, dealing with objections, and refining presentations.

training program

The startups got the opportunity to communicate and interact with elite experts, mentors, and mentors throughout the program, and benefited from their insights, experiences, and guidance. The program concluded with a pitching day, where the founders of the companies presented proof-of-concept presentations in front of a jury that included senior industry leaders and experts in the field of sustainability, along with Enabling the founders of the short-listed startups to develop their skills through a training program for institutional innovation, with the aim of enhancing their willingness and readiness to work directly with institutional entities.

Sheraa’s “Sharjah Gate Challenge” succeeded in strengthening the entrepreneurship organization in Sharjah, attracting innovative startups from all over the world, and inspiring them to provide practical solutions to global issues. Through exclusive partnerships and providing support, guidance and guidance, Sheraa contributes to Building a better future and supporting the local economy. The challenge showcases the importance of entrepreneurship and its role in creating positive change, and embodies Sheraa’s commitment to enabling emerging companies to find global solutions.