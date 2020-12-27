Today on Salman’s birthday, we are going to tell you about those selected and special people, who are not only very close to him, but these people also have a lot of importance in Salman’s life.

This person is the shadow of Salman!

We are talking about superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera. Whether Salman is shooting indoor or outdoor, Salman is in the country or at foreign location, a person always appears with Salman like a shadow. She is his bodyguard, Shera. For Salman, Shera is not just a bodyguard but an important part of her family. Recently, Shera has completed 26 years working with Salman. The story of Shera’s 26 years with Salman has been very interesting

Salman’s Shera is the most expensive bodyguard in Bollywood

Shera is not only considered a veteran of the security industry like Salman but is also the most expensive bodyguard of Bollywood. Shera was found by her younger brother Sohail Khan for Salman. In 1995, Shera met Salman and Souhail for the first time during a party. After this, Salman had to go through a bad public experience. Salman, who was going out after a show in Chandigarh, was surrounded by fans. Salman was stuck there for a long time and was able to get out very hard. After this, the work of finding a bodyguard started for Salman. Sohail finds Shera the best for this task and the unbreakable pair of Salman and Shera is in front of everyone.

‘I am with Bhaijaan till my last breath’

For Shera, Salman is not just a client, but Shera gives immense respect and love to Salman. During an interview, Shera said that I will remain with Bhaijaan till my last breath. Please tell that Shera belongs to a Sikh family and her real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. Shera started a security agency in 1993, which has now become a very large company. Shera’s company provides security not only to Salman but to many big personalities. According to the news, Shera used to wear a turban before but after joining with Salman he got his hair cut. Once, Salman’s car was surrounded by fans in Indore. When the vehicle was getting difficult, Shera got down from the car and kept running for about eight kilometers to give way to the car.

Shera’s salary is very heavy

Shera works as a bodyguard for Salman for 24 hours and seven days. For this, Salman pays them 15 lakh rupees a month salary. However, the figures are very old and now it can be estimated that in present times, Salman must have paid a fee to Shera.

