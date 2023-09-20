Home page World

According to the region’s animal protection association, a shepherd in Trentino mistreated his sheep (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Yurii Rylchuk / Ukrinform

A shepherd in northern Italy brutally mistreated his sheep. Now the authorities are investigating. Animal rights activists are calling for harsh consequences.

Munich/Trentino – It is thanks to attentive citizens in the northern Italian province of Trentino that animal rights activists became aware of a shepherd. He had used violence against his flock of sheep. The animal rights activists received a video of the abuse, which is now used as evidence against the man. The animal protection association LAV reported the shepherd to the authorities – and is calling for higher penalties for animal cruelty in Italy.

Animal protection association exposes shepherds with video – brutal torture of sheep by the shepherd

The LAV Trentino “intervened, filmed and denounced”, like the animal protection association reported on Facebook on Friday (September 15).. The video shows how a shepherd forcibly pulls a sheep’s legs apart to allow a lamb to drink from the teats. When the sheep defends itself against the rough treatment, the shepherd brutally twists its head and punches the animal. The shepherd’s anger is also directed against the lamb; he also hits it with blows and in the end leaves it lying motionless.

Unfortunately, it was not known whether the animal had died, “because in the excitement of the moment, other sheep approached and blocked the view of our volunteers, as if they wanted to check the health of the lamb,” explained Annarita D’Errico, the national director of the LAV centers, such as the Italian portal Kodami reported. The incident was reported to the authorities, D’Errico continued.

Mistreatment of sheep: Italian animal rights activists call for tougher penalties for animal cruelty

There has never been such brutal violence in broad daylight, said Simone Stefani, vice president of the LAV animal protection association, to the portal Kodami. “We hope that [der Mann] is quickly identified and convicted of ill-treatment,” said Stefani. The dramatic events became known thanks to a series of reports from citizens “who do not look away in the face of violence, but actively intervene,” continued the LAV Vice President. “We really need stricter penalties for animal cruelty,” demanded the LAV on Facebook.

In the north of Italy, other animals in particular have recently been the topic of conversation: bears. A bear recently walked calmly through the village of Dimaro. The fate of a family of brown bears from a national park in Abruzzo also caused a stir across the country. A hunter shot the mother bear and numerous people reacted indignantly.