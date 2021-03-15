Dubai (Al Ittihad) – The global contemporary artist and one of the internationally known cultural icons Shepherd Ferry unveiled a new mural in the Dubai Design District, where Ferry worked for days in the neighborhood, which is a global center for major design and creativity companies and a forum for talent in this field.

This work adds to Dubai’s long record of an outstanding artwork that attracts residents, visitors and interested people, confirms the emirate’s global position in the fields of culture, art and design and strengthens its position within the UNESCO network of creative cities. The artwork within the Dubai Design District forms part of the international artist’s visit to Dubai program, as it displays A unique collection of works at Opera Gallery.

Shepard Ferry

The international artist Shepherd Ferry is famous for his artistic work “Hope” which he completed in 2008 and depicts former US President Barack Obama, after which the work turned into an icon used in many major events and campaigns. Ferry was also famous for a campaign entitled “We are the People”, in which he painted a group of Pictures that reflect the diversity of American society.

The two murals created by Ferry can be seen between buildings 10 and 11 in the Dubai Design District, the first bearing the title Rise Above Peace Fingers, which is a fist holding a paintbrush from which a flower grows, while the second mural bears the name Rise Above Dove, in which the well-known dove of peace forms the painting A universal message of peace, harmony and coexistence, bright shades of red, blue and yellow are used in all the murals, along with black and white in the distinctive Shepherd style.

Shepard Ferry’s works range from posters and street art to skateboards and presidential portraits, and range from pictures you might find on a skateboard deck to work that now graces the walls of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. After completing his studies at the Rhode Island School of Design, he created Fairy is the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” label, which has previously evolved into the OBEY GIANT clothing brand.

“There are more in common between Dubai and the United States than many people think,” said Shepherd Ferry. “In addition to encouraging vibrant creative industries, they both promote justice, peace and tolerance … I was very excited to explore these important values, and I am grateful to the” Opera Gallery. ” The Dubai Design District gives me the opportunity to create a work that celebrates the similarities between us rather than evoking differences, and I cannot imagine a better place for my first mural in the area than the Dubai Design District. ”

About the first mural, Shepherd added, “The fist is a symbol of strength and empowerment, the paintbrush symbolizes art, and the flower is growth and prosperity.”

Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District d3, said: “We are delighted to host a world-famous artist like Shepherd as Dubai inspires him with its rich and varied cultural heritage. The neighborhood is a vibrant meeting place that promotes curiosity and people’s involvement in activities and stimulates creative minds. “We are proud that Shepherd has chosen the Dubai Design District as the first place in the region to create a new mural design, and without a doubt this new mural reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination for design and creativity,” she added.