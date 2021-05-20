Shenzhen swaying house researchers: There is nothing wrong with the building

According to Chinese authorities, the oscillation of the 300-meter skyscraper was caused by wind, subway vibration and heat.

In Shenzhen In southern China, a spectacularly swaying 300-meter skyscraper on Tuesday is in order, local authorities report, according to Chinese media. The newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

The 70-story, more than twenty-year-old Seg Plaza swung on Tuesday as the house’s occupants and shops were evacuated. Pedestrians ran through the streets, fearing the house would collapse.

Guangdong according to a preliminary study by the provincial emergency administration, the wobble was due to a combination of wind, two underground subway lines and rapidly rising temperatures. The steel structures expanded, and the study found that the movement was in fact larger vertically than horizontally.

According to the Guardian, the building does not have anti-sway stabilizers that have been used for a long time to curb the sway of skyscrapers.

Few traders got to the building on Wednesday to pick up their goods. Some of them told local media that the building was still swaying significantly.

The building was completed in 2000 and is the 104th tallest building in China.

