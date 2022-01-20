Crunchyroll And Adult Swim have announced that the anime series of Shenmue, called with a lot of imagination Shenmue the Animation, will debut the next February 6, Also in Italy.

It will consist of 13 episodes and will see the protagonist Ryo Hazuki embark on his journey to become the strongest martial artist to avenge his father’s death. The purpose of the animated series is to be able to capture the same atmosphere of mystery and martial arts of the original video game released in 1999.

According to information released by the official Crunchyroll website, the first episode will be available from February 6 at 6:30 am, however the trailer and international sources indicate February 5 as a date. We admire below the new trailer with subtitles in Italian.

Shenmue the Animation – Trailer

Shenmue the Animation will start on February 6th It’s time to practice martial arts, because Shenmue the Animation finally has a start date. The series will start on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Saturday 6 February at 6:00 am. Crunchyroll will stream the subtitled version, all over Japan, while Adult Swim will stream the dubbed version. The original game Shenmue made its debut on Dreamcast, SEGA’s iconic console, on December 29, 1999. The 13-episode series aims to capture both the action and the intrigue. Plot 1985, Yokosuka. Ryo Hazuki was trained to master the Hazuki style of Jujitsu, under the watchful eye of his father in the Hazuki dojo since his childhood. However, one day, a mysterious man named Lan Di kills his father and steals the “mirror” he kept. Ryo is determined to find out what lies behind the mystery of his father’s murder, but soon finds himself embroiled in a war between secret organizations… traveling from Yokosuka to Hong Kong, Ryo’s long journey begins! Both the staff and the voice actors of the series have been revealed Shenmue the Animation: Ryo Hazuki voiced by Masaya Matsukaze (Japanese) and Austin Tindle (English): a high school student who is the heir to the Hazuki martial arts style. When his father is killed by a mysterious man named Lan Di, Ryo embarks on a journey to refine his martial arts and uncover the truth about his parent’s death.

Yu Suzuki Direction

Chikara Sakurai (One-Punch Man Season 2) Film script

Kento Shimoyama (Bleach, We Rent Tsukumogami) Character Design

Udaka Direction of animation

Kensuke Ishikawa (Tower of God) Opening theme

Ito Kashitaro – “UNDEAD-NOID” Animation

Telecom Animation Film Production

Entertainment only

Source: Crunchyroll