Since 2020 it was revealed that Shemue would have its own anime series, which will arrive sometime in 2022. Well, after a year of waiting, today its first trailer has finally been revealed, which you can see below.

The project is being carried out as part of a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Specifically, it will be Adult Swim who is in charge of transmitting the 13 episodes that the first season will have in USA, while Crunchyroll will distribute it internationally.

Of course, the creator of the franchise, Yu Susuki, will be involved in this anime as an executive producer. In the director’s part we have Sakurai chikara, known for being the animation director of Naruto, as well as for being the director in the second season of One Punch Man.

From what is seen in the trailer, we know that its story will be based on video games, however, its producers promised that it will not be such a faithful adaptation since it will have a series of changes and news. We still don’t know when the anime of Shenmue, only that it will be in 2022.

Editor’s note: Personally, I was never a fan of the work of Yu Susuki, however, I think the anime could serve as a great entry point for people outside of the franchise (like me). Let us remember that the first Shenmue debuted for him Dreamcast in 1999, and although it was relaunched for modern consoles a few years ago, not everyone is willing to revive a game that essentially continues to feel from its time.

Via: Adult Swim