Shenmue 4 does not yet exist as a concrete project, considering that the director himself, Yu Suzukihe admitted that there is not no plans for development of the new chapter, so even if it were confirmed, the waiting times could be very long.

Shenmue 3, on the other hand, has been waiting for 20 years, so fans of the series are quite used to waiting a long time, but considering how the latter seemed built precisely to continue the series up to the conclusion of the storyit can be a bit disappointing that there is no plan on how to move it forward.

According to what reported by Famitsu and translated by VGC, among the various topics discussed by Yu Suzuki during a special event focused on Shenmue, held last weekend in Yokosuka, the creator of the series also spoke of a possible sequel, however making it clear as they are not concrete plans to about.

Although Shenmue 3 makes it clear how the story is destined to continue, we still don’t know if this will happen or not, so: “With Shenmue 3, I really wanted to respond to fan requests, so I didn’t really think about making money,” he said. previously Suzuki, among other things, “But now that I am in charge of a company, I also have to think about selling in order to continue”.

This speech is more complex than it may seem: according to Suzuki, Shenmue 3 corresponded quite well to the expectations of fans of the series, but in order to move forward, a Shenmue 4 would have to broaden its perspectives and attract new users. Even the production could undergo some variations, given that Shenmue 3 started from a crowdfunding but it would be difficult to propose again for a later chapter.