Shenmue 4 it could be announced shortly, and to produce the new chapter in collaboration with the Yu Suzuki team it looks like it will be 110industries: the publisher himself suggested this by replying to a user on Instagram.

In the last edition of the Tokyo Game Show Yu Suzuki he was the guest of the presentation of 110industries, although so far it was not clear the reason for this participation. Well, it looks like Suzuki will be able to continue Ryo’s story in Shenmue 4, as he hoped.

A few days ago a person asked 110industries not to miss the iconic developer and help him make Shenmue 4, to which the publisher replied: “Guess why he was a guest of our presentation at TGS 2021?”

The message inevitably caused discussion and triggered several reactions from fans of the saga born on Dreamcast, who began to storm the company with questions about the project. The latter did not deny anything but she refused, for the moment, to comment.

At this point we imagine that the marketing operation was more or less planned and that a possible official announcement of Shenmue 4 may arrive during the summer, during one of the many events that will accompany us in the hottest months of the year.