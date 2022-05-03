Yu Suzuki states that there are still no “concrete plans” to develop a fourth installment.

Shenmue has become one of those sagas that, with a remarkable group of fans, has managed to last to this day. His third installment was developed with eyes on followers, which is why, after registering fairly low sales, it was classified as a niche game. More than 2 years have passed since this release, enough time for its creator to reflect on the essential aspects of a hypothetical Shenmue 4.

If a Shenmue 4 were to be developed, Yu Suzuki would make it more accessible to gamersDoes this mean that there is already a fourth title in development? Do not, Deep Silver has not announced a new game in the franchise. What we know is that the creator of the saga, yu suzukihas explained in IGN Japan (via VGC) what has no “concrete plans” for a Shenmue 4, but knows how to approach it for new players. So if given the opportunity, he would develop a title more accessible for all types of users.

In the interview, Suzuki recalls that Shenmue 3 was made for satisfy fans of the saga, intentions that, as a consequence, left players unfamiliar with these experiences aside. Therefore, his goal with Shenmue 4 would be to “make it possible that new players play the next title“, which would create an even bigger community.

In this way, Yu Suzuki does not rule out a Shenmue 4 more open. While this does not confirm the development of the game, it will keep hope for fans of the franchise and players who wish to integrate into the Shenmue universe in the future. Because, although in the analysis of Shenmue 3 we told you that it is not a very satisfactory game, it is still a love letter For all fans of the saga.

