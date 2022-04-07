Shenmue 4 could really be on the verge of being in development, to reveal it is a post from 110 Industries that seems to indicate that he is working together with Yu Suzuki, developer of the game.

During the Tokyo Game Show, both Suzuki and 110 Industries were on the same stage, but neither of them could think that a collaboration for Shenmue 4 would probably be born. In fact, when 110 Industries dedicated the first five minutes of the event to what he is considered one of the best Japanese developers, many were quite puzzled. But now, a full six months after the event, it looks like Suzuki’s inclusion is about to be revealed to the public.

After seeing the Instagram post of the publisher who was going to advertise Wanted: Deadone user commented on suggesting that 110 Industries should make Shenmue 4 alongside Suzuki. The user in question received a response from the publisherand it is precisely the answer that surprises everyone and opens the possibility that Suzuki and 110 Industries are really working on the title: “guess why it was on our stream during TGS“.

Obviously this is not the correct method to announce such a title, so the official one will still take some time. But the fact is that the idea of ​​a new chapter of the saga exists and is probably already in the works. Especially since Suzuki has always said that he would like to make more games for the franchise if he had the chance.

This novelty, together with the animated version of Shenmue could be really important news for those who want to return to lead their hands in the adventure that puts martial arts in the foreground. The franchise isn’t dead after the last installment, but it looks like it was the first step in getting it back as good as new. You just have to wait and find out if the developer or publisher will ever announce the project.