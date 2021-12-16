The Fortnite parents’ store will let us download up to 15 adventures during these festive dates.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 16 December 2021, 17:32 41 comments

Epic Games Store redouble your bet on free games just over a week before Christmas. In this sense, for a few minutes the users of the store can download the remarkable Shenmue III free of charge, the first of several mysterious gifts that they have prepared from the store.

Shenmue 3 was one of the Sony’s big announcements at E3 2015, along with the return of The Last Guardian and FF VII Remake, and hit stores in 2019 bringing back one of the most beloved sagas of the Dreamcast times, with an action adventure where Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial arts expert eager for revenge for the death of his father, has to solve the mystery behind the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact coveted by the murderer of his progenitor.

You can discover more about this adventure in the analysis of Shenmue 3 from 3DJuegos, where Toni Piedrabuena explained the following: Shenmue 3 feels like a genuine Shenmue for its mechanics and environment, with a Suzuki proud that the clock stopped in 2001 to good and bad, but their good intentions don’t hide their flaws, condemning the third chapter of the trilogy to insignificance.

The first of 15 free games

If you are not very satisfied with this adventure or you simply want to expand your collection even more, do not worry, from the Epic Games Store they have prepared a campaign with up to 15 free games, which will be offered until January 6, coinciding with the 2021 Christmas Deals in the Fortnite parent store. The next? We don’t know his identity yet, but you can get hold of him in just 24 hours.

In addition, the trade guarantees ease of use for users these days. “We know the holidays are a very busy time. To get free games more easily, too you can log into your Epic Games account from your mobile browser, claim them and download them later on your computer. “

As for the sales, these affect more than 1,300 games, editions and accessories with discounts of up to 95%. In addition, for every complete set over 14.99 that you buy, you will have a 10 euro discount coupon.

More about: Shenmue 3, Ys Net, Free Games and Epic Games Store.