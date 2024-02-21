Writer Viktor Shenderovich (recognized as a foreign agent, included in the list of terrorists and extremists), in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov (Vovan and Lexus), admitted that he was ready to send fees to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since his daughter convinced him that “trainings for warriors are This is also a humanitarian aspect.” A video of the writer’s conversation with Andrey Ermak, allegedly the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, was published on February 21.

“I’m giving away my fee fund <...> if it’s possible to divide the money in half, without specifics, between support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and refugees, the humanitarian component,” he said.

In the conversation, the writer also said that in order to come to Ukraine and sell his creative works, he is ready to learn the “correct, most streamlined answer” to such awkward questions as the Lviv pogrom, Bandera and others, so as “not to provoke the Ukrainians.”

In addition, the prose writer and playwright expressed confidence that the time will soon come when Russia will be “put face down” and “Ukraine will receive Crimea and Donbass.” According to him, then he and other liberals who left the country will have to return and gain power in the Russian Federation in order to explain to Russians who are in a “sullen state of defeat” that the West and Ukraine are not to blame for anything.

Shenderovich also called on Ermak to conduct dialogue only with liberals in order to legitimize them, since in Western countries relocants are considered “second-class” people.

Earlier, on February 1, Vovan and Lexus also “on behalf of Ermak” spoke with another writer, Mikhail Weller, who admitted that he was on the side of Kyiv and supported strikes on Russian territory.

At the same time, the writer noted that he has no desire to be subject to publication bans in the Russian Federation. According to him, “by and large, no one needs people like him anywhere except in Russia.”

The day before, on January 31, Vovan and Lexus published part of the recording of a conversation with writer Lyudmila Ulitskaya. She admitted that she sends royalties received from sales of her books in Russia to Ukraine, and also justified the terrorist attacks in Kyiv in the Russian Federation.