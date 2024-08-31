They began appearing on top stages about 20 years ago: Chinese dance troupes moving gracefully in colourful costumes.

First in New York City, then in Paris, Toronto and Taipei, the dancers — mostly teenagers and young adults — did flips and cartwheels in routines meant to take the breath away and spread the message of Falun Gong, the persecuted Chinese religious movement behind the performances.

Since then, Shen Yun Performing Arts, the dance troupe, has become an economic engine for the movement and its leaders, with strong ticket sales on five continents and assets of more than $265 million.

But success has taken a heavy toll. Shen Yun has treated many of its artists as expendable property, a New York Times investigation found. It has routinely discouraged them from seeking medical care when their bodies have been injured, and enforced obedience to grueling rehearsal and touring schedules through relentless emotional abuse and manipulation.

In interviews, some members recounted dancing with dislocated kneecaps, sprained ankles or other serious injuries, unwilling to seek medical treatment because the group’s belief system viewed such care as a crutch for the unfaithful.

Others recalled being forced to participate in weigh-ins by instructors, who scolded them for being too fat.

Most described feeling used by a religious movement that focused on spreading its vision even if artists were harmed in the process.

Many of the dancers and musicians who spoke to The Times were hesitant to share their stories, fearing retaliation from Falun Gong and its spiritual leader. That leader, Li Hongzhi, introduced the movement to China in 1992. He has led it in exile while presiding over the 400-acre guarded compound in upstate New York where Shen Yun artists live and train.

In a statement, representatives for Shen Yun and Falun Gong said the artists who spoke to The Times were distorting reality “in bizarre and dramatic ways.” They said The Times was playing into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, which has sought to stamp out the movement, by committing a “prejudiced attack” on a faith that promotes good health, moral living and strong families and communities.

Based in part on elements of Buddhism, Falun Gong holds that people who practice its postures and meditation regimen can attain enlightenment. But Li has also hinted that he is the creator of the universe, saying faithful adherence can purge the body of disease and suggesting that its followers can develop supernatural powers, such as levitation.

And for the past 20 years, Li has positioned his group in direct opposition to the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which has imprisoned Falun Gong followers and demonized them.

Inside Shen Yun, troupe leaders told performers that each performance was an urgent spiritual mission and led them to believe that anyone who spoke out against the movement would face dire consequences. Still, 25 former dancers, musicians and instructors spoke openly to The Times. They described a pattern of abusive behavior by Shen Yun leaders as hundreds of performers came and went from the dance company.

Their accounts, along with public records, photographs and smuggled recordings, offer a candid look inside the productions.

Audience members at Shen Yun shows, who pay up to $300 a ticket, have little indication that the artists are working for a religious movement. They see smiling dancers performing perfectly synchronized spins and flying splits.

But many performers said they pushed themselves to the limit because they were taught that putting on a flawless show would save their audiences from an impending apocalypse. It was a message that was reinforced by lessons instilling a strong sense of obligation as well as distrust of the outside world, they said.

They often worked 15-hour days—rehearsing, performing, and even setting up and breaking down the orchestra’s heavy equipment—for little or no pay, toiling under the impression that they were in debt for the cost of instruction, food, and lodging.

Nearly all of the artists were sent to Shen Yun by family members who were fervent Falun Gong practitioners. Some had arrived at the New York State venue, known as Dragon Springs, before they turned 12. They were not allowed to leave the complex without special permission and were limited in how often they could see their families. Many stayed well into their 20s.

Cheng Qingling, who grew up practicing Falun Gong with her mother in New Zealand, came to Dragon Springs at age 13. Cheng, a former dancer now 27, said she rationalized her bad experiences there — the untreated injury that caused her arm to fall asleep, the constant yelling by instructors — into a more praiseworthy meaning.

“They are just testing our devotion,” Cheng said to himself. “But then I thought: If I use normal human values ​​and judge this, it is wrong.”

Some artists who wanted to quit were told they would go to hell or be in danger if they did so, because they would lose Li’s protection.

Shen Yun and Falun Gong representatives declined to make Li and other leaders available for interviews. The representatives, Ying Chen and Levi Browde, called the artists who spoke to The Times a “relatively small and disaffected group” who shared “fantastic stories.”

They denied that injured performers were not provided with medical care and said any suggestion of a toxic environment at Dragon Springs was “highly subjective and smacks of cultural bias.”

They said the Shen Yun report would likely become “the crown jewel” in the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to discredit Falun Gong. The Chinese government banned Falun Gong after more than 10,000 practitioners staged a silent protest outside the Communist Party headquarters in Beijing in 1999. Since then, many practitioners have been detained and died in police custody.

Still, the movement has flourished and amassed a following around the world, whose members can be seen practicing gentle exercises in parks around the world.

Li helped create the Shen Yun performance troupe in 2006. Now, with his wife, Li Rui, he presides over Dragon Springs, a resort complete with a towering pagoda and a giant golden statue of Buddha — whose face bears a striking resemblance to his own.

Students living on the mountain, as the complex is also known, are taught to greet Li as “shi fu,” the Chinese word for “master,” while bowing.

Many of the former artists contacted by The Times said Shen Yun gave them the opportunity to travel and improve their Chinese language skills, and that they appreciated the work ethic.

“I learned and matured a lot,” Susan Zhou, a former dancer, said in an email to The Times. “I think it’s a wonderful institution that creates an inspiring spectacle for people.”

But most said it also exposed them to indoctrination.

During a lecture last year, Li, who is in his early 70s, told students in Chinese that he created the Earth and “established the music of humanity,” a recording of his remarks shows.

Questioning such rhetoric was considered a serious offense.

David Fiedler, 66, who taught violin at Dragon Springs from 2013 to 2016, said, “You have to leave or be willing to abandon your reason.”

Unlike many other major dance companies, Shen Yun does not provide routine access to physical therapists or doctors, The Times found. The risk to its dancers was particularly acute, given Shen Yun’s demanding choreography, which calls for back-bending moves that incorporate elements of ballet and gymnastics. It was exacerbated by the group’s demanding schedule, which sent student artists on tour for months at a time, with bus tours that could stretch for 16 hours.

“Shen Yun artists are offered and receive medical treatment whenever necessary, and we have the medical records to prove it,” Shen Yun and Falun Gong representatives said in their statement. But former artists and instructors said such interventions were rare.

Nathan Xie, a cellist, once played the wrong notes at a performance in Mexico City and was later reprimanded for an hour by the director of his orchestra. She accused him of focusing too little on Li’s teachings and reading too much into other things, she said. She confiscated his Kindle.

Students were not allowed to own a smartphone before they turned 20. In recent years, those without phones were allowed to surf the Internet for only 15 minutes a day, and only from designated computers.

The school controlled the music they listened to, the movies they watched, and the books they read.

The tactics used by Shen Yun terrified those artists who were thinking of leaving.

When Joshua Lin, a violinist, began to have doubts about the movement around 2012, he tried to ignore them. He had lived in Dragon Springs since he was 15. But by 2017, at age 24, his devotion had completely waned. He watched a YouTube video about cults and was caught sharing it with another musician. He was expelled.

He has come to consider it a blessing, but he worries about the students still on the mountain.