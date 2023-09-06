The 20-year-old American, number 47 in the world, beats his compatriot in 4 sets and achieves the best result of his career. On Friday at 21 he will challenge Nole

Joseph DiGiovanni

Joseph DiGiovanni

Ben Shelton writes the most beautiful page of his young career and gives himself another dream in front of the Arthur Ashe in New York. He will face Novak Djokovic in 4 sets in a US Open semifinal (Friday at 21 Italian time) in which he will have nothing to lose and all the Flushing public in favor of him. With 14 aces, 77% of points with first serve and many things of the highest level, the 20-year-old Ben, 47th in the ATP ranking, eliminates the number 2 (and 10 on the board) American Frances Tiafoe, who is unable to repeat the semi-final last year and leaves the tournament. Shelton, zero titles in his career and a balance below 50% in ATP tournaments (20 wins, 23 defeats), thus reaches the best result in his career after the quarterfinals of the last Australian Open.

the match — The man who wants to imitate Roddick, stunning his opponents with aces, is off to a great start. The first set flies away 6-2 in 40 minutes, with Tiafoe absolutely helpless in front of his rival’s serve and cumbersome when he is serving. In the second set Frances recovers lucidity, finds a break and serving better guarantees a good 6-3 which calls everything into question. Arthur Ashe splits, but everyone likes Shelton’s tale.

The third set is the watershed of the match: the two make a lot of mistakes in the crucial moments and with a series of breaks they go straight to the tie break. Shelton has two set points, but combines a disaster. Long answer and two double faults in a row. On the set point for Frances, Ben throws a ball that shows all his recklessness. With two final errors by Tiafoe, Shelton takes home the partial 9-7 in the tie-break. Frances is knocked out and has the serve snatched at the beginning of the fourth set, before a run of 17 consecutive points for those batting. Tiafoe now believes little and Ben finds another break, which takes him straight to the semifinal. He finishes 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7) 6-2 for Shelton, who takes the semi-final and the glory.