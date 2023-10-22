The American wins the first ATP of his career and confirms the year of extraordinary growth. Now Vienna awaits him where Sinner is also present

Luigi Ansaloni

It was only a matter of time, now he has arrived too. Ben Shelton wins the ATP 500 in Tokyo, his first title on the major circuit, beating the Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-1 in the final, and at 21 years old he is increasingly looking towards big-name tennis. That of the greats could arrive soon, given that it is not even left out of the discussion of the Finals.

finals — It won’t be easy for this deadly American left-hander to get to Turin, in fact it’s almost impossible but the fact that we’re talking about such a result for a boy who until last year played in American colleges makes it clear how much talent and how much space for improve has this big boy from Atlanta, Georgia, with a terrifying and extremely spectacular serve on the court. Meanwhile, starting tomorrow Ben will enter the top 15, number 14 to be precise, and is also 14th in the Race, just over 900 points from eighth place, the last useful one, occupied by Holger Rune. See also Kylian Mbappé stays at Paris Saint Germain: it's official

goals — “This title means a lot to me – said Shelton after the final – We have been working hard since the beginning of my career to build my game and win titles. I had recently played some good tournaments, but you see how champions do it: they don’t just get to the final, they win titles and manage to maintain the same level throughout the week. I also want to get to that point of doing it every week, I’m not saying I’ve gotten there but I’m aiming for that.”

in Vienna — Shelton is now expected in Vienna, in the ATP 500, where our Jannik Sinner is waiting for him, in the rematch of the 1000 in Shanghai, where the American won. Of course it won’t be easy for the American to fly directly to Europe after the Asian tour de force and be competitive, but if he wants to have a chance and try everything for the Finals in Turin and a place in the top 10 at the end of the year, he has to try. At 21, it can be done. See also UFC 293: Sean Strickland is the new world champion after beating Israel Adesanya