Oct 15 2022 18:17
Today, Saturday, shelling hit an oil depot that caught fire in the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, a local official said.
“We have a new bombardment. One of the projectiles hit an oil depot,” the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram. And he published a picture showing thick black smoke rising from a burning facility.
He added that the ambulance teams are trying to put out the fire, stressing that “there is no danger of it spreading.”
The official Russian news agency, TASS, quoted a source in the ambulance teams, as saying that the depot is located in the town of “Razumnoye-71” near Belgorod, the capital of the region of the same name.
Last week, Russia denounced a “significant increase” of Ukrainian bombardment on Russian border areas, including Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk.
On Friday, a fire broke out at a power station in the city of Belgorod, after shelling caused a power outage, according to the region’s governor.
Also, Gladkov said Friday that the bombing of a village in the area caused limited damage to the local railway.
Thursday’s strike caused an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region to explode. On the same day, a shell hit the last floor of an apartment building, but there were no casualties.
And the power outage was recorded, Tuesday, after bombing in the city of “Chipkino” in the same region. On Monday, a 74-year-old woman was killed in a bombing targeting the city.
Source: Reuters
#Shelling #targets #Russian #village #border #Ukraine
Leave a Reply