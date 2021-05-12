B.e hitherto heaviest rocket attacks on Israel’s coastal metropolis Tel Aviv since the beginning of the Middle East conflict, at least three people have been killed. According to the rescue organization Zaka, a woman died on Tuesday evening in a direct impact in the city of Rishon Lezion, and a woman and a child were killed in a second wave of attacks early Wednesday morning in Lod near Tel Aviv. In Jehud, also in the greater Tel Aviv area, a house was hit directly.

Israel’s air force responded with the most extensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the Gaza war of 2014. Palestinian sources said dozens of deaths in the isolated coastal area.

Hamas wants to keep firing

On the Israeli side, several people were injured as a result of massive rocket attacks by militant Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to paramedics. The news site “Ynet” reported that an 84-year-old man in Tel Aviv collapsed on the way to a shelter. According to the Israeli police, two women had been killed in rocket attacks in the coastal city of Ashkelon, which was particularly badly shelled during the day.

The Islamist Hamas announced on Tuesday evening that it had fired 130 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Tel Aviv and central Israel. Ultimately, it should have been much more, because the mutual shelling continued into the night of this Wednesday. Hamas will not back down, said a spokesman for the militant Islamists in the Gaza Strip. “If Israel strikes, the armed resistance will strike back.”

The Israeli army announced during the night that it had “hit a number of important terrorist targets and terrorist activists in the Gaza Strip” in the past few hours. At least 20 members of the Islamist Hamas and the militant Islamic Jihad were killed, including high-ranking officials.

Civilian victims in Gaza too

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed since Monday rose to 35, including twelve children and three women. 233 people were injured. According to reports from local media and eyewitnesses, some children were killed in Israeli air strikes and others by misdirected rockets from extremists.

The army destroyed two multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night. According to the information, there were offices of senior Hamas members. The residents of the buildings had been warned of the attack by Israeli forces. Before the demolition of the first building, Hamas had threatened a “hard” rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv was temporarily closed to landings and takeoffs due to the attacks. The flights were diverted to Cyprus. Schools should remain closed this Wednesday in numerous towns in the greater Tel Aviv area and around the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu threatens

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the militant Palestinian organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad are paying a heavy price for the recent attacks on Israel. “This operation will take time, but we will restore security to the citizens of Israel.” Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said it was determined to deal a hard blow to the militant groups.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israel. “The fact that there is now such an escalation of violence cannot be tolerated or accepted,” said Maas on a visit to Rome. “In this situation, Israel has the right to self-defense.”

Russia and the US called on all sides to exercise restraint. In New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was very concerned and “deeply saddened by the increasing number of victims”, according to a spokesman. In view of the increasingly unleashed violence in the Middle East, the UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday for the second time within a few days.

Current conflict ignited in Jerusalem

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has worsened since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in mid-April. In the past few days there had been violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, particularly in Jerusalem. The triggers were, among other things, police barriers in the old town and the threat of evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah district.

Serious riots broke out on Tuesday evening in the city of Lod near Tel Aviv, where Jews and Arabs live together. According to media reports, Arab residents desecrated a synagogue and set it on fire. Dozens of cars were also set on fire and shop windows were broken. The mayor of Lod spoke on television of a “civil war” in the city and called for an immediate curfew. Numerous other police troops were sent into the city to keep things calm. Serious clashes also broke out in the Arabian towns of Akko in the north of the country and in Jaffa near Tel Aviv.