No shelling of settlements in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) was recorded over the past day. This was announced on Saturday, August 13, by Andrei Marochko, officer of the second corps of the People’s Militia (NM) of the LPR.

“Over the past 24 hours, on August 12, 2022, the LPR representative office in the JCCC (Joint Center for Control and Coordination – Ed.) has not recorded shelling on settlements,” the post on his Telegram channel says.

Also on August 12, Marochko said that detachments of the armed formations of Ukraine were leaving their positions in the district of the settlement Nagornoye and moving towards Soledar.

On August 10, the deputy commander of the first corps of the NM of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Eduard Basurin, said that the allied forces had crossed the line between the cities of Soledar and Artemovsk. Basurin specified that the tactics of fighting during the special operation changed due to a decrease in the number of Ukrainian militants.

The Ukrainian nationalists holding Artemivsk are starting to fizzle out, Marochko said on August 9. He explained that some military personnel of the VFU are already occupying the second and third lines of defense, that is, the intensity of defense in some areas of the terrain is decreasing.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, which it launched on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.