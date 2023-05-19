During the shelling of Donetsk on the night of May 19, Ukrainian nationalists fired eight shells from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

“1:10 – n.p. Netailovo – Donetsk (Voroshilovsky district): eight missiles were fired from the MLRS BM-21 “Grad”, – the message published in Telegram channel representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine.

The shelling of Donetsk became known earlier that day, on May 19. According to Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky from the scene, the air defense system went off in the city.

On May 17, Izvestia published footage of the consequences of shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by the Ukrainian army. Local residents reported that the shelling of the area occurs frequently – almost every day.

The next day, May 18, the Minister of Health of the Donetsk People’s Republic Dmitry Gartsev said that a nurse who helped the wounded was killed during shelling in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. The woman was reportedly on her way to work when she saw people injured by the explosion. She began to provide first aid to the wounded, but at that moment another shell flew.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

