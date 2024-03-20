Putin: Russia could, but will not respond in kind to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on civilians

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the recent constant attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russian border regions and in particular on the Belgorod region.

Speaking about attacks “on civilian infrastructure and on all other objects of this kind,” he explained that Russia could respond in kind, but would not do so.

We have our own views on this matter and our own plans. We will follow what we have planned Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin promised to protect residents of border areas

At a meeting with trusted officials in the Kremlin on March 20, Putin said authorities would work to “increase the security of residents” of regions bordering Ukraine and promised that all those affected by Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes would receive support, including entrepreneurs who lost property.

“Of course, we will do everything to support people,” Putin said. At the same time, he called the methods of ensuring security difficult.

The President admired the courage of the residents of the Belgorod region and other regions bordering Ukraine that are under shelling.

Because of the shelling, Putin allowed the creation of a sanitary zone

Earlier in March, Putin admitted that Russia would have to create a sanitary zone in Ukraine due to shelling of border regions.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

“It is possible that, given the tragic events taking place today, we will be forced at some point to create a certain sanitary zone in today’s territories subordinate to the Kyiv regime,” he suggested. Putin explained that we are talking about a security zone, which will be difficult to overcome using weapons used by Ukrainian troops, primarily Western-made.

The President linked the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attempts to attack the Belgorod and Kursk regions with Ukrainian failures on the front line. “They did not achieve any of the goals that they set for themselves last year,” explained the head of state.

Shelling of the Belgorod region has sharply intensified in recent months

Russian regions bordering Ukraine began to come under fire shortly after the start of the special operation. Most often, strikes occur along the border in the Belgorod region.

In recent months they have become stronger, and in addition, Belgorod is now often under attack. In particular, on the eve of the New Year, on December 30, heavy shelling of the regional center resulted in more than 100 casualties.

In the region, the greatest destruction occurred in the cities of Shebekino and Grayvoron, as well as their surroundings. The region can be bombarded with hundreds of shells in a day. In particular, on March 13, it was reported that in just one day, about 320 arrivals of Ukrainian Armed Forces shells, as well as 20 drones, were recorded. On March 20, during a new attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod, a man was injured; another person could not be saved.

Against the backdrop of the attacks the day before, on March 19, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, decided to restrict entry into a number of settlements near the border. There will be roadblocks there. The procedure for visiting their homes will be determined for local residents.

In addition, nine thousand children living in settlements near the border will be taken out of the region. They will be located in Penza, Tambov and Kaluga.