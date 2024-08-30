Gladkov: 5 people were killed and 38 were wounded during the shelling of Belgorod by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 30

On Friday evening, August 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Belgorod and the Belgorod region with cluster munitions from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was reported by the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The governor specified the number of victims: 37 people were injured, including six children, and five more could not be saved: a woman and four men did not wait for medical assistance. One of the men died as a result of a direct hit by a shell on a passenger car. Seven adults and three children are in serious condition.

On the evening of August 30 at 20:07 in Belgorod and Belgorodsky district, as well as in Shebekino and Shebekinsky urban district was announced missile danger. Later Governor Gladkov explainedthat air defense systems were activated against several air targets in the city; several air targets were shot down as they approached the regional center.

Belgorod residents reported that a townhouse caught fire after the shelling. The townspeople also claim that several cars and buildings caught fire near the City Mall shopping center.

One of the Belgorod residents, Andrei Sliznyakov, said that he came under fire while driving with his wife in a car. The woman was taken away by ambulance, she was wounded in the side. The Russian himself was not injured. Two more eyewitnesses said that they were in a cafe in a shopping center when the shelling began, and they saw two victims being carried inside.

Soon, footage of the aftermath of the strike on Belgorod appeared online. They show a fire in the area of ​​the CityMall shopping center and thick smoke rising above it.

Residential buildings, social and commercial facilities were damaged

Gladkov confirmed information about direct hits on an apartment building, as well as several commercial facilities. In addition, the governor said that two private houses caught fire in the village of Dubovoye near Belgorod.

In Belgorod, roofs were broken and windows were knocked out in two apartment buildings, and the glazing was damaged in another one. Also, the glazing and facades of two social facilities and two commercial facilities were damaged. Nine cars were cut by shrapnel. A fire in dry grass occurred on the outskirts of the city, it has already been extinguished.

In the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod district, 13 cars were damaged near a shopping center. Also, as a result of direct hits, two houses, a car and a garage caught fire, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Information about the consequences of the air attack is being clarified. Operational services, specialists from construction organizations, administrations and management companies are working on the ground Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

The press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia promised to investigate the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the civilian population of the Belgorod region, where an attack by Ukrainian drones was carried out the day before, and there are casualties.