Israel carried out several shellings on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. According to Israeli authorities, this is in response to dozens of rockets fired from Gaza earlier in the day. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that the situation has now calmed down somewhat.

The rocket attacks from Gaza were carried out after it was revealed that Khader Adnan, a prominent Palestinian prisoner and former Islamic Jihad spokesman, had died in an Israeli prison after a lengthy hunger strike.

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported from the Israeli attacks and it is not known what the damage is in the Gaza Strip. The attacks from Gaza, claimed by the militant arm of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, left three injured. After the attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant already said that there would be a “determined and strong response”.

After Adnan’s death, countries such as Egypt and Qatar tried to convince Hamas not to react violently. It did not work. Although the situation is said to have calmed down, air sirens were still heard in Israel in the early morning of Wednesday.