Under the bridge that connects A Illa de Arousa with the continent you can read in intense red letters: “Shellfishing is prohibited.” It is a warning to tourists who occupy the sandy areas of Arousa every summer and seek to protect one of the area's treasures. Under the sand hide the precious bivalves that arrive on our tables throughout the year, but that take on special importance on the dates before Christmas.

Since 1978, the A Pastoriza brotherhood has brought together the sequeiras —name given to shellfish harvesters who extract bivalves on foot—who for months plant and take care of the sandy areas for their particular August: the Christmas holidays. But this year, after an investment of 40,000 euros in clam planting, the Christmas campaign threatens to be the worst in recent decades.

It is eight in the morning and the seafood collector Fran López consults the application they use in the brotherhood on his mobile phone. The app It has replaced the uncomfortable paper on which catches were recorded, and which did not work well with wet hands. With this technology, they can also check the work schedule, where to harvest shellfish and where the control and weighing points of the shellfish will be located. This week there is “dry” in the Arousa estuary (Pontevedra), a particularly pronounced low tide that allows access to areas that remain flooded most days. The meeting point is in Ariño, in front of the Vilanova de Arousa promenade, the best area in the brotherhood's territorial area, reserved for these dates.

At nine in the morning, the color of the suits and baskets begin to flood the parking lot of the municipal field that rises at the foot of the estuary. The shellfish harvesters access the meeting set by the brotherhood through small stone stairs. This large cove consists of three areas differentiated by the quality and level of seafood production: Ariño, De la Fuente and Esteiro. The Esteiro area is more exposed to fresh water coming from the rivers and, although it is a large area in which work is done all year round, the exploitation leaves small specimens. “But this year is worse, you can't work. In this area everything is dead,” they say from the brotherhood.

In the estuary, practically all the clams are dead due to the sudden drops in water salinity and polluting factors. “But we are not going to lie, in Ariño there are clams because we have been taking care of them for six months for this campaign,” says López. In fact, today in this area they will be able to cover the quota for the first time in weeks, of four kilos per dryer. “It is the best area and it has been left fallow for this campaign,” López continues. The protection provided by being submerged under a greater amount of water isolates these bivalves from contaminants and the distance from the mouth of the rivers protects them from fluctuating salinity. “The japonica clam that you see in Ariño is the one for this Christmas,” says the shellfish farmer.

The japonica clam arrived in Galicia through the park owners of Carril (Vilagarcía de Arousa), when they decided to start exploiting it in the farming parks that they own and that they plant at their own interest. Although, at first, in the eighties, it was seen as an invasive species, today it is the only one that resists, but its quality and price is lower, at 16 euros per kilo. The fine clam, valued at about 30 euros per kilo, or the slug, at about 22 euros per kilo in the days before Christmas, “is no longer alive even in this area,” warns López. No native clams survive in the estuary, and that has a direct impact on their pockets.

Dula Piñeiro, a member of the brotherhood's board of directors and a shellfish harvester, thinks that not only the chain of storms that have hit Galicia this fall—and that have contributed a large amount of fresh water to the estuary—is behind the problem of the mortality of the seafood. It is not the first rainy winter in Arousa, and although it is true that it has rained more than twice as much as the average this last month, this shellfish harvester focuses her suspicions on pesticides and climate change. “We live in the best place in the world and we are taking it away little by little,” she laments. “It's sad to see so much dead shellfish in the sand.”

A group of three shellfish harvesters load the precious shellfish into the baskets and head towards the weighing and control point supervised by Óscar Fernández, the president of the board of directors of the brotherhood. Everyone will return at dawn the next day, but they do not know if they will be able to collect the four kilos per person that have been imposed as a limit by the administration, and that provides long-term viability of the shellfish bank.

All the mollusks that have not been selected due to lack of size remain perched on the sand, after removing the bottom during the work, but now more exposed to contaminants and changes in salinity. “I try to leave him in the same place so he doesn't suffer,” says a woman with a crochet —scraper used for shellfish harvesting— in his right hand. But they are aware that if they continue working in the area, they will destroy what little there is. That is why they do not hesitate to ask for a biological strike on the eve of Christmas. It would be the first time that the campaign closes at the best time of the year. “It's like closing a beach bar on a sunny Sunday in August, but we are risking the future of the sandy area,” laments Fernández.

In the market, during the morning, the coming and going of the shellfish harvesters is continuous. They carry the reward of one of the few sunny days. The conversations heard between them are similar to those in any entertainment venue. Each extracted bivalve goes through the size classifier and, little by little, the blue boxes are filled with seafood. The japonica clam reigns this day, it is the majority, and only at the end of the room you can see a dozen small yellow baskets with slimy clams. Only a half-empty container attests that the fine clam, the most expensive of all and delicate, still exists in this estuary. It is all they have been able to extract from the best area on this day.

At three in the afternoon the auction begins with the presence of a dozen buyers bidding on the seafood that will arrive at the treatment plant. “I liked to go see it, but I don't have the courage anymore, I'm waiting to see the price on the “app”explains Piñeiro. The situation is also complex in this part of the day because the low supply and high demand fail to raise prices in the market. Furthermore, in the purification plants that buy the seafood, and that rid the bivalves of toxins before marketing, they know that a lot of seafood from Portugal will enter the national market, and they have to be competitive in price. Far from the sandy beach is where the Christmas campaign for the shellfish harvesters takes place. And depending on consumer prices in the market, families will or will not choose the Galician clam, distinguished by its quality, to fill their tables on these dates.

