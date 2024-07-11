Today is a sad day for all horror movie lovers and not only: just in these minutes comes the official announcement of the passing of Shelley DuvallAmerican actress born in 1949 known throughout the world for the role of Wendy Torrance in the 1980 cult classic The Shining.

The announcement, as reported by the The Hollywood ReporterDan Gilroy, her partner since 1989, reported the actress’s death during the night of Thursday following complications due to diabetes.

The actress turned 75 just a few days ago and, between 2016 and 2020, she had spoken about her mental illness several times on television, illness that led her to abandon the scene to take refuge in her Texas, where she passed away in her home.

We can define The carreer by Shelley Duvall as incredibly versatile: not only horror, the actress is known for her role in the film “Three Women” and for the part of Olivia in the 1980 adaptation of Popeye.

We leave below the statement with which Gilroy announced the departure of the beloved:

My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend has left us. Too much suffering lately, now she is free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley

The world of cinema is united around the loss of one of the most iconic actresses of the 70s and 80s, which follows the passing of another great protagonist of international screens, that of Donald Sutherland.