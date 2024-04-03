If Shell is limited in oil and gas activities, gasoline prices will rise even further, the company said.

Long live the fun and go about your business as an oil company. Those times are no more. Sustainability also affects, or perhaps especially, large oil companies. A few fast chargers along the highway are not enough to make your company green. Much more is needed for that.

In the case of Shell, the company must reduce its emissions by 45 percent in 2030 compared to 2019. This was imposed on the company by a Dutch judge in 2019. Shell naturally disagreed with the ruling. The now British company was of the opinion that politics is about the climate agenda and not a judge. A few years have passed and the case is now before the court to hear the appeal.

More expensive gasoline

In the case, Shell now states that if the judge does indeed limit the company's oil and gas activities, the result will be that people will have to pay more for a liter of gasoline. De Telegraaf reports on this. Not only will the price of gasoline rise, kerosene and natural gas will also become more expensive.

Shell is already investing billions of euros in making the company more sustainable. However, according to various environmental parties, the transition is not happening fast enough. Milieudefensie, among others, raised the alarm, which eventually brought the case to court.

Milieudefensie would prefer to see Shell stop oil and gas extraction today. Of course, the company is strongly against such an approach. For now, oil and gas are still the name of the game bread & butter for Shell.

Greening = less oil = higher petrol prices

For many people, fossil fuels are still part of everyday life. Stopping or reducing supplies means scarcity and that drives prices up again. Moreover, the world is quite unsettled, which in any case has a price-raising effect. You have seen that at the pump in recent months.

It remains to be seen what the Court of Appeal's decision will be in this fascinating case. Today is the next hearing and three days have been set aside to hear the case.

This article Shell warns: mandatory greening = higher petrol prices first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Shell #warns #mandatory #greening #higher #petrol #prices