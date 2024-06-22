Cristiano Pinto da Costa, president of the oil company in Brazil, says that the company wants to grow in Brazil both in the oil sector and in renewable projects

A Shell wants to expand its operations in Brazil in the coming years. According to the president of the oil company in the country, Cristiano Pinto da Costa, 49 years old, the company’s plans include new oil and natural gas exploration and production projects, either its own or in partnerships. There are also studies targeting the energy transition in the areas of renewable energy and investments in biofuels.

To the Power360, Cristiano defended the opening of new Brazilian exploratory frontiers, such as the Equatorial Margin, in the North, where there are blocks awaiting approval for research; and the Pelotas Basin, in the South, where it acquired 29 blocks in partnership with Petrobras in 2023. The executive said he sees potential in the region.

“Shell believes in the geological potential of the Equatorial Margin. Looking at what is happening in Guyana, which had GDP growth of 58% last year because of the development of the exploration and production industry, in Suriname and on the coast of Africa, which is all part of the Equatorial Margin as well, the industry believes in this geological potential and Shell corroborates this vision”he stated.

The president of the British oil company in Brazil believes that the decision to grant the license for research in the region will be “one of the most strategic decisions in the energy area that this government will need to make”. He stated that to test all this potential, drilling is necessary, which must be done safely and with high environmental standards, as has always been the case in the sector.

“You have to do exploratory wells and test whether what you believe is there. Then you decide whether you want to invest or not to generate and monetize revenue from this geological potential. But this needs to be done quickly, because the window of opportunity may close. The big international players are looking at other countries: Guyana, Suriname, Namibia, which are new exploratory basins that are attracting a lot of international investor attention”he said.

Shell is the 2nd largest oil producer in Brazil, with more than 400 thousand barrels per day. It only loses to Petrobras. Operating in the country for 111 years, it has production units operated either by itself or by third parties, such as Petrobras in several pre-salt fields.

In May, the oil company confirmed that it will invest with Petrobras in the Atapu 2 project, with the 2nd production platform in the Atapu field, in the pre-salt Santos basin. The British company is also in the final phase of studies for the Gato do Mato project, its own discovery in the Santos basin. The final hammer on investment should be made in 2025.

“We have a vision of Brazil’s potential to continue growing in the exploration area, which is still very large. Shell continues to believe in a future where the world will need hydrocarbons and believes in Brazil as a major producer and supplier. And we are taking steps in that direction.”said Cristiano.

Watch the full interview (54min33s):

This week, Shell launched the “Sketch Scenarios” study, analyzing 2 potential scenarios for the energy transition in the country in the coming years. These prospects show that there is room for the expansion of the oil and gas sector in Brazil in the coming years and that this could occur together with the energy transition, giving the country security of supply during this period. Here’s the complete of the study (PDF – 12 MB).

The 2 scenarios were drawn up based on goals to reduce CO2 emissions. Both show that crude oil production in Brazil should jump from the current 3 million barrels per day to 4 million in 2035. And this volume could reach 5.7 million barrels in 2050, in scenario 1, with an increase in internal energy consumption and greater global demand for exports.

In Cristiano Pinto da Costa’s assessment, Brazil will have a window of opportunities with the energy transition on several fronts. And they include the oil sector, as well as biofuels and renewable energy. As the country already has a cleaner matrix than the rest of the world, it leads the way.

“Brazil has an opportunity to progress on all fronts. Sometimes people make the mistake of thinking that the energy transition means doing 100% of one thing and 0% of the other. That’s why it’s called a transition, not an energy disruption. We will travel at different speeds depending on the country. So Brazil has the opportunity to continue advancing in renewables, biofuels, the carbon market, but also in oil exploration and production”he stated.

Watch the excerpt (3min48s):

Looking at this horizon, Shell has increased investments in green projects. By Raízenyour joint venture with the group Cosan, plans to build 9 2nd generation ethanol plants. Two have already been opened – the last in May. Another 7 will still be built, a number that may be expanded in the future. The company will also study the production of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel).

In the area of ​​renewable energy, there are studies by the oil company to build photovoltaic parks in Brazil, totaling 2 gigawatts of projects. There is still no final investment decision, which could happen from 2025 to 2030. Shell is also analyzing wind farm projects offshorebut does not see the area as a priority at the moment.

Tax burden and lack of auctions are a concern

Cristiano Pinto da Costa states that, for Brazil to continue to be relevant in the oil sector in the future, it will need to maintain the sector’s competitiveness. Data IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) show that for every 3 barrels extracted in the country, 2 remain for the government as taxes, royalties and special participations.

The executive cites the selective tax, created in the tax reform, which may affect the extraction of natural goods at rates of up to 1%. “It’s already a very heavy tax burden. So one concern we have is that Brazil will not increase this tax burden even further and lose its competitiveness”.

There is also concern about the possibility of not holding an auction for oil exploration blocks in 2024. ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) has already admitted that a new offer will possibly only occur in 2025, ending a cycle of at least 1 auction per year since 2017.

“It is extremely important for Brazil to continue having recurring annual auctions of exploration and production blocks. We spent 5 to 6 years in the industry without auctions and that was very damaging, especially for the supply chain. A sequence of auctions is extremely important to maintain Brazil’s competitiveness”says the executive.

He continues: “Companies like Shell or other large companies that have a robust balance sheet can live without a project portfolio for a few years. If you look at the end, the supply chain, which is the manufacturer of valves, pumps, specific machines, it is much more difficult for them to go without a contract for several years.”