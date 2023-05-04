Shell posted a profit of $8.7 billion in the first quarter. That is slightly less than at the end of last year, partly because gas and oil prices were less favorable and taxes were higher. But compared to the same period last year, net income increased by more than $ 1.5 billion.

Shareholders benefit greatly from the billion-dollar profit. Shell announced that it would buy back $4 billion worth of its own shares in the second quarter, making the remaining shares worth more. In the first half of this year, Shell will reward its shareholders with a total of around USD 12 billion in this way.

The record profits of Shell and other energy companies have long evoked strong emotions. In February, Greenpeace activists protested outside the headquarters. "Shell should pay for the climate damage it causes," they said. Milieudefensie called the mega profit 'unacceptable'. And even US president Joe Biden thought it impossible that oil companies make mega profits and the motorist pays the top price. Other critics believe that oil companies should now be taxed extra.

Just like competitors, Shell benefited significantly last year from the sharp rise in gas and oil prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which gave the company a record profit for the whole of 2022. Earlier this year, the British company announced that the results of its gas division had held up at the start of the year, despite gas prices being much lower than the record levels set in 2022.

This week, BP already announced that it had booked a slightly lower profit due to the falling prices, but the result was still very high. As a result, calls for higher tax payments by oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom flared up again.

