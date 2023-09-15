Shell had tens of millions of euros left to pump into a gas station.

Hey, psst. Want to buy a gas station? That’s how it went this week. Probably less shady, because the auction of 27 gas stations was organized on behalf of the central government. Top prices are paid for prime locations. And a hot object was the gas station on the A2 between Amsterdam and Utrecht. An absolute hotspot for traffic and therefore potential customers.

Shell had to and would get this location. And she succeeded. The oil company bought the pump by making a huge bid. The Dutch government received an offer of 41 million euros for the location. Do you immediately know why the peut along the highway is so expensive? People invest a lot in such a gas station and that has to be recouped.

It is not the case that Shell bought this gas station. The oil company would acquire the rights for 41 million euros for the next 15 years. A very expensive purchase. But Shell thinks it can recoup that investment of tens of millions of euros in those 15 years, otherwise they would not have started it.

Shell does not actually have to pay 40 million

It is currently already a Shell gas station. The oil giant apparently had to and would keep the location, because it is really an astronomical amount. To indicate how much money this is: the second highest bid from another party was 12 million euros. Yet Shell does not have to pay the full price.

This has to do with the auction rules. In this case, the sitting tenant had the highest bid. Because the highest bid came from the existing tenant, this party (in this case Shell) only has to pay the difference between the highest bid and the second highest bid. There is again a maximum of 30 percent. In short, Shell does not have to pay 40 million euros but ‘only’ 12.3 million euros for the gas station.

The offer of 40 million was therefore a high bet by Shell to be sure of retaining the pump for the next 15 years. Nevertheless, the gas station on the A2 between Amsterdam and Utrecht is now the most expensive pump in the Netherlands. Think back to this article as you drive down the stretch of highway.

Auction company Troostwijk Auctions was responsible for this auction last Wednesday. Opposite the AD Richard Dieteren of the auction company says that they did not see that 40 million coming either. The auctioneer and the notary present were somewhat surprised when they saw the number on the piece of paper in an envelope.

Location

Which pump are we talking about exactly? This concerns Shell Station Haarrijn in Breukelen. In addition to 30 pumps, there is a Starbucks, a supermarket, a Shell Recharge charging point, a Fastned and a parking lot.

Total revenue

The total proceeds from the auction were 118 million euros. That money goes to the State. The highest bid that actually has to be paid is for the De Kroon gas station along the A27 near Nieuwegein. Costs: 12.8 million euros. The cheapest gas station at this auction is the Smokkelpad gas station along the N36 in Vriezenveen, Overijsselse. This not very popular pump, which is of course close to the German border, only yielded 837,000 euros.

Photo: Mercedes at Shell Recharge

This article Shell puts record amount on the table for a gas station along the A2 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Shell #puts #record #amount #table #gas #station