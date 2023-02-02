Oil company benefited from high oil prices due to the war in Ukraine and recorded record profit in its history

The British oil company Shell released this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) an adjusted profit of US$ 39.9 billion (about R$ 200 billionat the current quotation) in 2022. The value is the highest for the company since its founding, in 1907, and almost double that recorded in 2021 (US$ 20.1 billion).

The increase was due to the increase in fuel prices in Europe as a result of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia, previously one of the largest suppliers of gas and oil on the continent. Here’s the full of the report (410 KB, in English).

The oil company’s total profit was US$ 41.6 billion. In the 4th quarter, adjusted profit was US$ 9.8 billion, compared to US$ 6.4 billion in the same period of 2021.

Shell stated in January that it expected to take a $2 billion hit in the last 3 months of 2022 as a result of new taxes in the European Union and the United Kingdom. The company’s last record was in 2008, when it registered a profit of US$ 31.4 billion (about R$ 159 billion, at current prices).

Of the results, 60% came from the natural gas business. Shell’s revenues in the 4th quarter closed at US$ 101.3 billion, which represents growth of 19% in the annual comparison.

These are the first annual results released by the company under the command of Wael Sawan, who took over as executive director of Shell in January 2022.