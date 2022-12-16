Parts of luxury cars from all over Europe are in this village for maintenance: ‘What we do is unique’

In the workshop of Radiateurenbedrijf Blaak, work is currently being done on a radiator of a Mercedes from the fleet of the King of Morocco. And the African monarch is not the only celebrity in the customer base of the three-man company, located in the hamlet of Blaaksedijk. “What we do, no one else in Europe does.”