Oil prices were already rising sharply due to the pick-up in demand due to the economic recovery from the corona crisis. Due to the unrest caused by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, oil prices have risen further to their highest level in years.

In the same period a year ago, profits were $5.7 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, a profit of $11.5 billion was recorded. Shell suffered a record loss of nearly $22 billion in 2020 as oil prices plummeted due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic.