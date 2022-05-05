Oil and gas group Shell has again made considerably more profit in the first quarter due to the sharp rise in energy prices. The company, which is now entirely British on paper, posted a net profit of $7.1 billion in the first three months of the year, or about 6.7 billion euros.
Oil prices were already rising sharply due to the pick-up in demand due to the economic recovery from the corona crisis. Due to the unrest caused by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, oil prices have risen further to their highest level in years.
In the same period a year ago, profits were $5.7 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, a profit of $11.5 billion was recorded. Shell suffered a record loss of nearly $22 billion in 2020 as oil prices plummeted due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic.
The situation around Ukraine and Russia has also caused the company a major setback. Shell took a charge of $3.9 billion in the first quarter due to the decision to discontinue its activities in Russia. Shell has previously indicated that it will have to write off up to 5 billion dollars (about 4.8 billion euros) on the activities in Russia.
Shell’s turnover last quarter amounted to more than $84 billion, compared to more than $85 billion a year earlier. Shell will pay a dividend of USD 0.25 per share for the first quarter. That is 4 percent more than in the fourth quarter. Shell has now completed $4 billion of its previously announced $8.5 billion share repurchase program. The remainder will be purchased this quarter.
The Russian invasion has hit the Dutch wallet enormously: a full tank is unaffordable, energy costs are through the roof and groceries are also becoming more and more expensive:
