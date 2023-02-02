Of course Shell makes a record profit that you partly financed. Made possible in part by the war in Ukraine.

You know it’s happening, but every time you get it confirmed, you’re still shocked. In the news for today: Shell. That company has made a mega profit. Now we are not communists and all companies should be able to make a nice profit. There’s nothing wrong with that at all.

And yet hey, there is quite a bitter aftertaste. Think of it a bit like Sieuwert van Lienden’s deal. It’s all perfectly legal, but you still think he’s a ***. With Shell we have a little bit of the same thing. That company announces that they have made a profit of 38.4 billion euros. 38,400,000.00 euros. No turnover, but profit! Revenue for 2022 is $386 billion.

Discount on excise duty

That is twice as many as the year before. Now the corona years were not entirely representative, but still. It gets really bitter when you hear how Shell has made a profit. This is because of the high prices for oil and gas because of the war in Ukraine. It is literally: one is dead, the other is bread!

Yes, the prices for fuel are high, but the fuel company also added a nice margin! It became even better when Minister Kaag came up with the action to give a discount on excise duties. In principle very nice to accommodate the people, but those dimes were almost immediately gobbled up by the oil companies (as many people saw coming in all comment sections).

Shell is making record profits, which we think is good

Will nothing be done about it? Well, yes. We sometimes criticize the EU, but in this case their presence is quite useful. The EU levies an extra tax on excess profits from oil companies. It is a drop on a burning plate, because in 2022 that was only $ 2.3 billion.

We are not going to bash Shell completely, because they are also a bit lucky. The gas tap in Russia has been turned off, but (a lot of) gas is indeed needed. They used the so-called Ing gas there, which happens to be well stocked by Shell, so to speak.

Incidentally, Shell is not only engaged in gas and oil extraction. They also do renewable energy. In 2022, Shell invested 3.5 billion in sustainable energy. So definitely not very great, but they are on their way.

