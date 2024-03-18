Gas stations are so 2010. That's why Shell is going to get rid of a lot of them to focus more on charging stations.

Shell naturally wants the best for this earth. That is why they have invested heavily in their own network of charging stations, under the name Shell Recharge. In the meantime, they also earn a nice amount of money with fossil fuels, but hey, we are in a transition period.

The former pride of the Netherlands now appears to be slightly reducing their fossil activities. Today it is announced that they are selling off a large number of gas stations, 1,000 to be precise. This year, Shell will sell 500 gas stations worldwide and another 500 next year.

1,000 gas stations is of course no small feat, but don't forget what a monster company Shell is. This concerns only 4% (!) of the total number of petrol stations that Shell manages worldwide. So the reduction in fossil activities is not that bad.

Shell also adjusted their climate target slightly downwards last week. The goal was initially to produce 20% less CO 2 to emit in 2030, this has now become 15 to 20%. However, the target of CO2 by 2050 still stands 2 -neutral, but of course they still have plenty of time to adjust that objective.

Shell does sell these pumping stations with the aim of focusing more on their charging network. They want to expand this significantly to respond to the “changing needs of customers.” Or would it mainly be the changing government policy…?

Anyway, Shell is going to sell 1,000 gas stations. It is not yet known whether and how many Dutch petrol stations are included. In any case, you don't have to worry about gas stations disappearing, at most a different logo will appear.

Photo: R8 at a Shell pump, spotted by @vantoorphotography

Source: Bloomberg

This article Shell sells 1,000 gas stations to build more charging stations first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Shell #selling #gas #stations #build #charging #stations