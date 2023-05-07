The pride of the Netherlands…British company Shell has once again made a huge profit.

You would say that oil and gas is a dead end, with all those EVs on the market. Nothing could be further from the truth. The largest companies in the world are still oil giants. Aramco is the top dog. Shell is Britain’s largest company. And the guide country Norway, much praised by climate drams, secretly floats on the national oil company Statoil. It has been called Equinor since 2018, but is secretly just as ‘dirty’ as before.

With the war in Russia added, the profits of the oil companies have skyrocketed again. Our former national pride Royal Dutch Shell, now better known as Shell PLC after environmental crazies chased the company to England, also did good business in Q1. The first quarter yielded $8.7 billion in profit. That is even more than in Q1 of 2022. However, Shell expects to make less profit for the whole year, due to the falling energy prices. Nevertheless, CEO is Wael Sawan delighted with the result:

In the first quarter, Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance against a background of continued volatility. Wael Sawan, often draws Robusto coffee from the machine

The profit, of course, benefits the shareholders. They are paid a nice big dividend. In addition, Shell buys back four billion worth of shares from the stock exchange. Something that further increases the demand for shares and therefore the price thereof. Earlier this week, BP announced that it had made a profit of $ 8.2 billion in Q1. So the other British oil giant stays close to Shell in that respect.

Now it would be nice if Shell would pay some corporation tax on the billions in profit in the Netherlands. Every percentage over billions is soon enough money to build a few windmills or something. In 2013, the company transferred almost seven billion to our treasury. But unfortunately, as said, Shell has been chased out of the country by the left-wing clique. The price of their hobbies will therefore once again have to be paid by all of us.

