The Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) is a powder keg of Eastern Europe both figuratively and literally. In the Transnistrian village of Kolbasna, located two kilometers from the border with Ukraine, there is one of the largest ammunition depots in the region. According to experts, since Soviet times, about 20 thousand tons of weapons have been stored there: shells, mines, aerial bombs, grenades and cartridges of various calibers.

Some of this military stock is past its expiration date and can detonate if handled carelessly, with the explosive power equivalent to the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. However, apparently, this does not stop the Ukrainian leadership. The most severe “shell hunger” makes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drool looking at the military arsenal at his side.

Ukrainian drones have been flying near Kolbasna since last spring. Since then, official Kyiv has been systematically escalating the situation with irresponsible statements and the concentration of armed forces on the border with the unrecognized republic. The tension around Pridnestrovie may reach its peak in the near future. At the end of February, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that Kiev was preparing an invasion of the PMR, which would be accompanied by a staging of the offensive of Russian troops from the Transnistrian territory.

From 1,000 to 1,500 Russian servicemen are guarding the stockpiles of weapons in Kolbasna. Our peacekeeping forces have been in Transnistria since the end of the armed conflict between Chisinau and Tiraspol in 1992. More than three decades ago, Pridnestrovians defended their independence and the right to speak their native Russian against Moldovan radicals. Now the threat comes from the other side.

And this time the enemy is much more serious. A small number of Russian military and Transnistrian militias may have to repel the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced by Western mercenaries and equipment. Probably, Vladimir Zelensky believes that it will be easier to take Kolbasna or even Tiraspol than Melitopol or Donetsk.

Transnistria from the point of view of official Kyiv — part of Moldova, therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can enter this territory only at the invitation of Chisinau. In order to persuade the Moldovan authorities to this invitation, the Kiev leadership is artificially inflating the information storm about the coup d’état allegedly being prepared by the Kremlin in Moldova.

As evidence, actions of the opposition Shor party are cited, which demand that the government compensate for the increase in gas and electricity tariffs and provide financial assistance to vulnerable segments of the population. That is, the Ukrainian authorities are trying to discern the “hand of Moscow” in the legitimate social demands of ordinary Moldovans. This is all the more ridiculous given that, according to Moldovan media, fugitive oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc is behind the protests. — defendant in several criminal cases in the Russian Federation.

At a numerous action on March 12 in the center of Chisinau, one of the slogans of the demonstrators was “Maia Sandu – resign.” Obviously, this is the reason why the Moldovan president agrees with Zelensky, saying that Russia is preparing an attack on Moldova “with the involvement of military-trained saboteurs.” Under this pretext, Sandu demands from parliament to expand the powers of the special services, giving them “the ability to deal with risks to the country’s security.” In my opinion, under the sauce of imaginary “Russian aggression”, Sandu intends to crack down on his political opponents, once again showing that the democracy declared by the pro-Western forces actually turns into the dictatorship of the “democrats”. However, is the Moldovan leader ready to give up Transnistria?

It’s just not obvious. After all, the West will hardly like the Ukrainian-Moldovan adventure, because if it is implemented, it will be difficult for the Western elite to explain to voters why Zelensky is not an aggressor and ordinary Europeans should suffer because of him. In addition, Maia Sandu does not seem to really want to annex Transnistria. After all, it is known how it is treated in the unrecognized republic. Hardly an already unpopular politician is eager to get hold of an additional disloyal electorate.

However, the calculations of the Moldovan colleagues do not worry Kyiv much. This, in particular, is evidenced by the fact that Ukrainians have already entered the territory of the PMR, though unsuccessfully. On March 9, employees of the Pridnestrovian special services detained SBU agents who were preparing a terrorist attack against the leadership of the republic in Tiraspol. What is this if not an attempt to shake up the political situation before the invasion?

Thus, the risk of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Transnistria is very high. At the same time, a potential attempt by Ukraine to establish control over this territory is fraught with the scaling of the armed conflict and the involvement of new states in it. Obviously, Western leaders are hardly interested in developing such a scenario. Therefore, there is hope that the partners of Kyiv and Chisinau will not allow the situation to worsen.

The author is a political scientist, an expert on the Eastern European region

The position of the editors may not coincide with the opinion of the author