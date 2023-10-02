Dilemma

“I work as a fundraiser at an organization that guides people at a distance from the labor market with their first steps in the workplace or in their entrepreneurship. We are now discussing whether we should apply for a donation or sponsorship from Shell. Every fund is of course a bonus and we do not have to deal directly with Shell in our activities – this is of course different for a party like Greenpeace, for example – but I also have difficulty with money that comes from a major polluter. Can we apply for that fund?”

Female, 25 (name known to the editors)

No

“The answer to this question very much depends on who you ask,” says Gerbren Deves, head of Philanthropy and Partnerships at UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency. “It’s a matter of perspective, and that can differ from person to person. One person finds a donation from company X unacceptable, while the other has no problem with it. That view is also changing: we now look at issues such as MeToo, privacy and climate change very differently than ten years ago.”

At Doctors Without Borders, where Deves worked for a long time as Head of Philanthropy, he discovered that perspectives on ethical discussions also differ per country and culture. “For example, many countries felt that as a medical organization you should not accept money from the alcohol industry, but in France this was viewed very differently, because alcohol is much more part of daily life there.”

According to Paul Smeets, professor of philanthropy at the University of Amsterdam, the dilemma arises from conflicting development goals of the United Nations. Sometimes it is possible to promote multiple goals at the same time, but they often get in each other’s way. “’Combating climate change’ is sustainable development goal 13, and ‘good jobs’ is goal 8,” says Smeets. “In this case they clash with each other, and you see that often: combating climate change and combating poverty often do not go together.”

According to the professor, it is not possible to say scientifically what you should do, but it is more of a moral decision. “One person will say that the climate is the most important and that you should therefore absolutely not apply for the fund, while another will say: ‘Shell has so much money, let them invest it to help people in the labor market.’”

Yes

There is really only one rule with these types of dilemmas, says Deves: funds and subsidies should not endanger the mission of an organization. But that often sounds easier than it is. Deves: “Possible damage to reputation, for example, is a reason that charities use to refuse money, but how realistic is that chance of damage actually?”

“The most important thing is that an organization thinks about what money you will and will not accept and that you formulate policy and clear agreements on that basis,” Deves advises. “This reduces the risk of a donation being refused or accepted based on individual feelings.”

Attaching certain conditions to applying for a fund is also an option, says Professor Smeets, who recently experienced a similar dilemma at the University of Amsterdam. After discussion about whether the university can still collaborate on research with Shell or other companies in the fossil industry, the UvA decided to organize a broad dialogue. This resulted in the decision to only enter into collaborations in very specific situations. Future research must be approved by a special committee, contribute to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and can only proceed if the project is impossible without knowledge of the fossil partner.

His advice: “It is important to discuss within an organization how you weigh the development goals against each other. And just as the UvA formulated three criteria for collaboration, you as an organization can also set certain conditions on the basis of which you accept a fund from the fossil industry.”

Ultimately, it’s about being able to explain as an organization why you make certain choices, says Deves. “That is about the choice of why or not you accept money from a particular sector. But refusing money also means less money for your mission, you also have to be able to explain that. I always think it’s good to ask yourself the question: if our decision is reported in the media, will we get into trouble?”

So

The most important advice for the fundraiser is to discuss within the company what priorities they set and thus determine which companies they will or will not accept funds from. The fundraiser could also formulate conditions under which donations from doubtful cases, such as companies operating in the fossil industry, are possible.

