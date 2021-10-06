The new name of Roma, the one to whom Dan and Ryan Friedkin entrust the management of the company, chosen directly by the president and his son, is that of Pietro Berardi, the new Corporate Chief Executive Officer of the Club. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Giallorossi family, “said Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “As a club we are proud of our management selection and empowerment process and we believe that Pietro has all the characteristics necessary to put into practice the ambitious plans we have put in place for the club. We are confident that, with his global vision, the his dynamism and his leadership skills, will carry on the path of building a strong culture of responsibility within the company, a fundamental criterion for us in any successful organization. This is a club – added the president and vice president Giallorossi – which requires the highest standards and now we have a task ahead of us: to accelerate the growth of the brand and the business in all aspects, in order to best support every need related to the playing field “.

Who is Berardi

–

Berardi, 47, a Bocconi graduate, comes to Rome after a high-level national and international career. After earning an MBA in Boston, he continued his career at Royal Dutch Shell in Europe before moving to the automotive industry, where he worked for over 15 years in leadership roles in the United States for both Fiat Chrysler and Nissan. At the beginning of 2020 he was appointed President and CEO of Pirelli in North America. “I am honored – Berardi’s first words – and I would like to thank the Friedkin family for entrusting me with the responsibility of following up all the ambitions they have in mind for this fantastic club. Everyone knows the deep bond that AS Roma has with Rome. , one of the largest cities in the world: being part of it is both an honor and a responsibility that I will take on with the utmost commitment and passion. I can’t wait to get started, to meet all my new colleagues and to embark on this path to achieve each of the objectives we have before us “. Berardi has already been appointed to the board and to the Executive Committee of the Company and will take on the role of Corporate CEO in the coming weeks. Soon it will sneak up on Trigoria and Eur.