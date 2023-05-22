The 2023 edition of the Shell Eco-marathon Europe, a project dedicated to innovation and sustainable mobility in which teams from high school institutions and universities take part, will end on Thursday 25 May in a challenge dedicated to energy efficiency and digital innovation.

Two categories provided

At the Circuit Paul Armagnac in Nogaro, France, 125 teams from 26 countries will participate, including three Italian institutes: the Mecc E team from the Milan Polytechnic, the H 2 politO of the Turin Polytechnic and the Zero C Team of the Leonardo da Vinci Industrial Technical Institute of Carpi. There are two categories: on the one hand “Prototypes”, i.e. extreme vehicles designed to obtain the maximum possible energy efficiency, on the other “Urban Concept”, cars with technical characteristics similar to light quadricycles for urban use.

Ten laps in 39 minutes

Each vehicle will have to complete 10 laps of the circuit in a maximum time of 39 minutes, for a total distance of 16 km: the winner will be the team that, thanks to its creativity and technical know-how, manages to finish the test with the least consumption of fuel. The Urban Concepts will also be involved in a race dedicated to autonomous driving.

The 2023 edition

“Once again this year the Shell Eco-Marathon is confirmed as a unique opportunity to encourage debate on the development of sustainable solutions for the future of mobility and to provide high school and university students with an experimental platform”, explains Valeria Contino, Head of External Relations at Shell Italia. “We are therefore very proud of the passionate participation of the Italian boys in this international competition who, thanks to the competition and the preparatory work carried out during the year, bring their talent, their team spirit into play, as well as obviously their technical skills and innovative ideas”.