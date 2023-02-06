Almost 40 billion euros. That is Shell’s motivation to continue with fossil fuels.

Energy costs for us ordinary citizens have skyrocketed, including a full tank for our beloved car. We consider prices of around two euros for a liter of petrol to be ‘normal’. Shell, one of the largest companies in the world, benefits from these prices. They have never made as much profit as last year!

Shell continues to use fossil fuels

‘Never waste a good crisis’ is a well-known expression. At Shell they apply this in practice. It is clear that energy companies have benefited considerably from the energy crisis. Prices are extremely high, while it has not become much more expensive to extract oil or gas from the ground. This results in winnings that will make you blink.

Shell received 350 billion euros in 2022, in 2021 this was still 100 billion less. Of this turnover, 38.5 billion euros remained. This is pure profit, a record for the company. Other energy companies also have this kind of profit, or even more. If we take Saudi Aramco for example: a profit of 119.7 billion euros in the first nine months of 2022. That is not bad.

Shell bombards us with advertisements that they are indeed green and invest a lot of money in this. Think of investments for charging stations for electric cars, hydrogen-powered cars or wind turbines. It is not clear how much money the company really invests in green energy projects. At the presentation of the latest figures, the financial director said that about a third goes to sustainable energy. However, it is very difficult to verify whether this is the case and what falls under ‘sustainable investment’.

Lucrative

It is of course very lucrative to sell oil and gas. Still! Several experts and economists are critical. Including Mark van Baal. He is director of Follow This, which is a group of activist shareholders who are trying to change the course of the company. He says to the NOS that the green claims are mainly advertising and PR. The company’s profits show that it should continue using fossil fuels for as long as possible.

Shell’s policy seems to be changing, but is it? They shout a lot, but just run the company the same as in 2016 when the CEO said: ‘I pump everything I can pump to meet the demand’. But is that bad? This allows us to continue to drive and heat our homes…

