Shell’s management is being sued for not doing enough to help the oil and gas group meet the Paris climate goals. The case is being conducted by ClientEarth, a climate law firm. He owns Shell shares in order to be able to address the Shell board.

The board is endangering Shell’s future by not doing enough, says lawyer Paul Benson of ClimateEarth. By investing a lot of money in fossil fuels, Shell will be stuck with it for decades to come, while the energy transition will make those fuels unprofitable in the long run. According to Benson, this would endanger Shell’s long-term viability, the share price could plummet and shareholders could lose a lot of money.

ClientEarth holds the board members personally liable for this. The organization does this with the support of pension funds from various countries that own Shell shares.

‘It is teeming with examples’

The environmental group uses British corporate law. “The business world is full of examples of companies that failed to adapt,” the organization said in March last year when plans for the lawsuit were announced. It is now up to the British High Court to determine whether the case can proceed. See also Alves, tactical joker

Shell says it does not accept ClimateEarth’s accusations. Our directors have complied with their legal obligations and have acted, at all times, in the best interests of the company.

Milieudefensie, which successfully conducted a climate lawsuit against Shell in the Netherlands, says that it ‘very much welcomes’ ClientEarth’s case. ClientEarth builds on the case that Milieudefensie won from Shell in 2021. The British organization also refers to that.

Do more

At the time, the court in The Hague ruled that the multinational must do more to reduce the CO2 emissions it causes. In 2030, those emissions must be reduced by 45 percent compared to 2019. With regard to Shell’s own emissions, this is a hard result obligation. Opinion was less clear about the emissions of the fuels that Shell sells: this is a best-efforts obligation. Shell appealed, the court case has yet to begin.

“Everyone is done with the green talk of the Shell board: the shareholders, politicians, the people,” says Milieudefensie. The organization says it ‘cannot do otherwise’ than that Shell and its board members are held accountable. See also Authorities fence in residents – “I feel helpless”