Thanks to the sharp rise in oil and gas prices, Shell has made an unprecedented profit. In the first three months of the year, the result was 9.1 billion dollars (8.6 billion euros), almost three times more than a year earlier.

“It’s not just a war gain, as some people say,” said Ben van Beurden, chairman of the board. He called the profit “also the result of the company’s strong performance, including cost savings.” In previous crisis situations, Shell did not perform nearly as well, according to him.

Van Beurden tried in his presentation of the quarterly figures avoid the suggestion that oil companies are profiteers from other people’s suffering. Of course the war in Ukraine has had an impact on prices, the Dutch CEO said, but oil and gas had already become much more expensive in the months before. “The demand for fossil fuels is rising globally, while investment by the oil sector is lagging.”

Van Beurden said he understands the criticism raised by the profits of the oil companies. Also BP† ExxonMobil and Total recently reported record results.

Many households are struggling with high energy prices and in particular in the United Kingdom, Shell’s new home port, there are calls for a special tax (windfall tax) for the industry. This week, the warned British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the first time that such a tax does indeed come into the picture if companies such as Shell and BP do not invest enough in his country.

“Of course I understand that governments are confused about how to deal with the higher cost of living,” said Van Beurden, but that is not an issue for Shell to comment on. “This requires a response from the government.”

He did emphasize that Shell will invest at least 22 billion pounds (25.8 billion euros) in the United Kingdom in the coming years, including in wind farms. An extra tax, Van Beurden hinted, is not welcome. “I have to say that such high investments naturally require a stable and predictable outlook for political policy.”

8.5 billion dollars is the amount that Shell will buy back in its own shares this six months 9.13 billion dollars profit, which is 285 percent higher than a year earlier 22.8 billion dollars is the repayment on the debt, which currently still amounts to 48.4 billion 0.25 cent the shareholder can look forward to a profit distribution on his share

The energy company will receive a more positive reception later this month when shareholders meet. The dividend for the first quarter rose by 4 percent and in those three months the company bought 4.5 billion dollars in its own shares. Another 4 billion will be purchased over the next three months. Good news for investors; for example, the number of shares decreases, so that earnings per share rise automatically. Illustrative of Shell’s high income: in twelve months, the debt fell from more than 71 billion to 48.5 billion dollars.

The shareholders had to take a hefty write-down of 3.9 billion dollars because Shell sold its Russian assets following the war in Ukraine. This concerns oil and gas production, but also, for example, gas stations and the involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. How long will this divestment take? “We are in the process of selling our business. That is a commercial process about which I cannot provide details. I can only say that it is very complex”, says Van Beurden.

He emphasized that Shell adheres to all embargoes and no longer does business with Russians: in March Van Beurden apologized for the purchase of a large consignment of Russian oil. That will no longer happen, the CEO swore, but he cannot give guarantees that Shell products will never contain ‘Russian molecules’ again. “If an Indian refinery makes diesel from Russian crude oil, it has become Indian diesel.”

Van Beurden was gloomy about the possible prospect of Russia ceasing its gas supplies to Europe. According to him, the continent is then “a tough winter” to wait. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) in particular is seen as a replacement for Russian gas, also in the Netherlands, but according to the Shell director, this is not an easy solution. Just count. „Total gas exports from Russia to Europe are 120 million tons [160 miljard kubieke meter]† That is one third of the global LNG market.” In order to obtain that share, the entire spot market – where gas is sold for the short term – would have to be bought. What happens to the price then, according to the CEO of Shell – the largest producer of LNG – can be guessed. “The sales of LNG are increasing, but that will not be more than 30 million tons in total over the next two years.”

Sustainable division

Shell saw profits rise in all sectors in the first quarter. In the gas division, which includes the LNG activities, profit rose from $1.5 billion to $4.1 billion. The upstream (oil extraction) division saw the result almost quadruple to 3.5 billion dollars.

New is the sustainable ‘renewables’ division, which showed a result of 344 million dollars. The group is thus responding to the criticism that in recent years it was unclear how extensive Shell’s sustainable activities were, but the data does not yet provide much insight. The figures now published are heavily influenced by write-downs – including in Russia – and the division contains a large mix of activities: from CO2 trading 2 rights and hydrogen production for the sale of electricity and storage of CO 2 †

Van Beurden did not want to say much about Milieudefensie’s recent letter to Shell executives. Lawyers on behalf of the environmental organization outlined in the letter the possibility that the top managers could be held personally liable if the sustainability of Shell lags behind. According to Van Beurden, this issue will be discussed when the appeal is filed next year in the lawsuit with Milieudefensie. In that case, the court in The Hague obliged Shell last summer to reduce total emissions (from its own production but also from the products sold) by 45 percent by 2030. According to Van Beurden, Shell is “ahead of society” when it comes to sustainability. What Shell’s policy ultimately means for the directors “is up to the court”.