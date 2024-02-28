At the center of a legal battle over immigration enforcement In the United States there is an urban park in Eagle Pass, Texas.

In January, Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas National Guard troops to take over Shelby Park to intercept migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. Now, in a place where residents once gathered for picnics, Humvees guard makeshift fences.

Still, one group of people can enter Shelby Park: golfers at the Eagle Pass Municipal Golf Course, located on a slope that descends to the river.

There you can see murals painted in Piedras Negras, on the Mexican side, near the river bank. Along the U.S. side of the river is a wall of shipping containers topped with concertina wire. Tall reeds once provided a hiding place for migrants, but they were cut down and replaced by containers.

Golfers said they have become accustomed to military vehicles and the dangers they entail.

“My friend hit a car one time,” said Rolf Rothen, a Swiss immigrant who works as a chef at a casino in Eagle Pass.

Next to the containers was discarded wire, with pieces of the migrants' clothing still caught in its barbs. Rothen said that on another occasion he had hit a ball into an area filled with concertina wire. “I left her there,” he said.

The third tee is located near the columns of a bridge that connects Eagle Pass to Mexico. The shaded area under the bridge had been used by federal Border Patrol agents as a site to detain and process immigrants. But that changed after Texas seized the park and banned Border Patrol entry, complaining that federal agents were helping migrants cross by cutting the state's concertina wire. Texas and the federal government are currently fighting in court over that and the much broader question of who has final authority over the border.

In a widely shared video posted in December on TikTok, a golfer hit a shot and a large group of migrants under the bridge erupted in cheers.

On the fourth hole, reaching the green requires driving the shot over a creek, a drainage canal, that has been densely lined with concertina wire. As the wind whipped, a tattered blue jacket fell from the concertina wire, the sleeves torn in several places and the white filling spilling onto the grass.

Fernando Bonilla remembered his shot from the previous day. “The only reason I didn't end up with a bad hook into the Rio Grande was because of the containers.”

Another obstacle was the National Guard troops.

“Yesterday I was afraid of hitting the Texas National Guard, so I directed my shots toward the bridge,” Bonilla said. “Then today I thought, 'I'm going to hit it.'” And he added: “This is combat golf.”

The attention has been good for the golf course, said Carla Rodríguez, its manager.

“We are seeing a lot of people arrive without an appointment,” he said. “Some play. And some just want to see what the border looks like.” He said the club also has many Mexican members who come from Piedras Negras to play.

By: J. David Goodman

The New York Times