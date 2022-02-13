The brand Shelby is a guarantee of passion for the car, in the United States and certainly beyond the American border. The cars produced by the legendary manufacturer, particularly in the second half of the sixties, have unmistakable characteristics. Shelby Mustangs are highly prized pieces in major auctions, especially with the GT350, which came before the GT500. Some cars of this family have indeed reached incredible levels. A Mustang GT350R Fastback, in 2006, sold for $ 900,000 at RM Sotheby’s; in 2020 Bring A Trailer placed another one at 400,000. Sure, they’re not as good as Cobras, but finding one as a ‘chance’ is virtually impossible.

A Shelby Mustang GT500 costs slightly less than a GT350. The high price range is around 200-250 thousand euros for the cars produced between 1967 and 1969, according to the historian of RM Sotheby’s; while on Bring A Trailer there is a greater variety of costs, from outlays of around 200 thousand euros up to 50 thousand euros. A good example is a car recently put up for sale (always on BaT), year 1967. It has already exceeded a value of 120 thousand euros, a success considering precisely the aforementioned figures.

The car in the cover photo was built on April 5, 1967 and is one of 2,048 fastbacks produced that year. After a long period of inactivity, the 427 cubic inch V8 was overhauled. Finished in blue with white stripes and with black vinyl upholstery, the Shelby Mustang features a four-speed manual transmission, Traction-Lok ​​3.50: 1 differential, power steering, power assisted front disc brakes, racing suspension and a radio button. Despite 128,000 kilometers traveled, cracks in the paint, corrosion in certain parts of the doors and trunk, wear of floor mats and belts, a dent in the oil pan and a loss of coolant, the price has succeeded to rise well above the average for a GT500.

To have it in perfect condition it will still take several restoration steps, but nothing can repay the satisfaction of showing the Shelby paint once everything has been put back in order.

(image: Bring A Trailer)