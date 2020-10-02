In memory of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, Shekhar Suman has tweeted a tweet which is going viral very fast. Actually, Shekhar Suman has made a special appeal to the people of the film industry regarding the grave of Irrfan Khan. He has said in the tweet that the people of the film industry have been asked to take care about the circumstances of his grave.

Shekhar Suman shared a photo of Irfan Khan’s grave and wrote in his tweet, ‘This is the grave of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Does it teach you anything about life? After so much popularity, international respect, you are alone in a grave in a bad situation. Will the industry wake up and at least try to create a beautiful tombstone article with white marble at this place? ‘

This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave. Does it teach anything about life? After all the fame n adulation, International acclaim, you lie alone in an unkempt grave. Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph? pic.twitter.com/nJWTspC53M – Shekhar Suman (@ shekharsuman7) September 30, 2020

Let me tell you that earlier Irfan Khan’s son Babil also did on social media about his father’s grave. He wrote, ‘My father loved this style. My mother recently wrote about the greenery present around my father’s grave, because many fans felt that a lot of things were scattered and dirty here. But you have to understand that my father always loved to be around trees and grass. However, plastic, garbage and similar dirty things are removed from here.

Earlier, Irfan’s friend Chandan also reached his grave. Chandan shared two pictures in which one photo had a picture of the entrance to the cemetery, while the other photo had Irfan’s tomb. He wrote in the caption of these pictures – I have been missing Irfan since yesterday. For the last four months I have not been able to go to the tomb where Irfan is present. Today I went, he is resting alone and there is nothing but trees and plants. Just peace.